EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies rise, Argentine peso touches historic low

July 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against a weak dollar on Thursday after slowing U.S. inflation signaled a faster farewell to the U.S. rate-hiking cycle, while Argentina's peso hit a historic low in parallel market trading after inflation data.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, with the dollar tumbling to its lowest since last April after U.S. inflation readings cemented bets of an imminent end to Federal Reserve rate hikes. FRX/

The Argentine peso ARSB=fell 0.9% in black market trading to a historic low of 512 pesos per dollar after data showed the monthly inflation rate stood at 6.0% in June, below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.0%.

Inflation in the 12 months through June hit 115.6% in Argentina.

Peru's sol PEN=PEadded 0.2%, holding near its strongest level since November 2020 ahead of a monetary policy decision later in the day.

The country extended an emergency state for another 30 days along its main roadways, including a key mining corridor, as a new round of protests is expected to kick off next week.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.9%, touching a three-week high.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, also noted that shocks from the El Nino weather pattern could prompt inflation in central and south American regions to cool more slowly than previously expected.

"Latin American central banks are unlikely to look through food price shocks given how strong headline inflation and wage growth in the region still are. So, upside inflation surprises could postpone the upcoming monetary easing cycles, or make them more gradual."

The Mexican peso slipped 0.4% and was set to snap a four-day winning streak, after touching its highest level since early December 2015 on Wednesday.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.3%, led by a 1.4% advance in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP.

Foreigners funneled over $22 billion net into emerging market portfolios in June, the largest amount since January, according to data from the Institute of International Finance.

A Guatemalan court ordered the suspension of anti-graft presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's political party, threatening his place in a run-off vote and prompting U.S. warnings of a challenge to democracy.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved an immediate $189 million disbursement to Zambia following its first review of a $1.3 billion loan programme.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1952 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1022.46

1.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2497.73

1.25

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119302.00

1.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

54255.66

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6065.47

-0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

451524.29

4.628

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1171.33

0.77

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7891

0.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8324

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

809.8

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

4097.52

0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5609

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

264.3500

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

507

-0.79

