EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies gain ahead of Fed minutes, Brazilian real flat

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday as the dollar lost steam ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, while the Brazilian real came under pressure after a softer-than-expected inflation reading.

The real BRL= was muted against the dollar after data showed consumer prices in the region's largest economy rose 0.26% in September, less than market forecasts, keeping alive bets of continued rate cuts by the central bank.

"For now our forecast implies 50bp rate cuts all the way until the end of the year at least," said Felipe Camargo, senior EM economist at Oxford Economics.

However, "if foreign investors are able to see through this increased (short-term) volatility, they will find the BRL carry-trade position to be very attractive as the real interest rate differential remains fairly high."

More broadly, MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 0.7% by 14:55 GMT against the dollar as U.S. Treasury yields continued their retreat from multi-year highs.

Latin American currencies and stocks have recovered from the previous week's grueling selloff as investors took comfort from dovish comments by top U.S. policymakers, though caution remains around geopolitical developments as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas rages on.

Minutes from the Fed's September meeting due at 1800 GMT will shape the outlook for U.S. monetary policy ahead of key inflation data on Thursday.

"Despite the comments that have been made by Fed officials, they are going to be very data dependent and looking ahead, we believe inflation, while it will continue to edge lower, the progress toward it will be very slow," said Gary Schlossberg,global marketstrategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"So (given) a more guarded outlook for Fed policy, we're still cautious on risk assets in general, emerging markets in particular."

Meanwhile, Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7% and Peru's sol PEN= added 0.5%, as prices of the red metal recovered on hopes of a policy stimulus in top consumer China. MET/L

A central bank poll showed analysts expect Chile's central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points to 8.75% at its monetary policy meeting later this month.

Currencies of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= rose 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.6%.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.Nposted its fifth week of net outflows as investors braced for heightened volatility ahead of the Oct. 22 presidential vote.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= was at 1,005 per dollar in parallel trade after weakening to a historic low of 1,050 pesos per dollar in the previous session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

956.79

1.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2257.94

0.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116783.62

0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

50331.65

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5817.02

0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

662317.90

-5.089

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1109.78

-0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0523

0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8455

0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

920.9

0.65

Colombia peso COP=

4220.6

0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8201

0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1010

0.00

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.