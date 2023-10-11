EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies gain after Fed minutes signal caution

By Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks rose on Wednesday as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting indicated caution on tightening policy.

Uncertainty over the path of the U.S. economy were seen as "supporting the case for proceeding carefully in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate," minutes from the Fed's September meeting said.

That boosted MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS, which gained 0.7% against a softer dollar and as retreating long-dated Treasury yields offered some relief from worries about narrowing rate differences denting the attractiveness of Latam assets.

"We see the Fed pausing rates at currently elevated levels until 2024," analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada wrote in a note.

Latin American currencies and stocks have recovered from the previous week's grueling selloff as investors took comfort from dovish comments by top U.S. policymakers and declining U.S. bond yields, though caution remains around geopolitical developments as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas rages on.

Brazil's real BRL= was muted against the dollar, edging up 0.1% on the day after data showed consumer prices in the region's largest economy rose less than market forecasts, keeping alive bets of continued rate cuts by the central bank.

"For now our forecast implies 50bp rate cuts all the way until the end of the year at least," said Felipe Camargo, senior EM economist at Oxford Economics.

However, "if foreign investors are able to see through this increased (short-term) volatility, they will find the BRL carry-trade position to be very attractive as the real interest rate differential remains fairly high."

Meanwhile, Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.2% as copper prices steadied on hopes of policy stimulus in top consumer China. Peru's sol PEN= was flat on the day. MET/L

A central bank poll showed analysts expect Chile's central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points to 8.75% at its monetary policy meeting later this month.

Currencies of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= rose 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.9%.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= remained at historic lows of 1,005 per dollar in parallel trade after touching a fresh record low of 1,050 pesos per dollar in the previous session.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.Nposted its fifth week of net outflows as investors braced for heightened volatility ahead of the Oct. 22 presidential vote.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

956.71

1.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2263.64

0.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116869.80

0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

50238.82

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5780.96

-0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

709105.24

1.615

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1110.00

-0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0495

0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8369

0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

925

0.21

Colombia peso COP=

4210.5

0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8108

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

990

2.02

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Lisa Mattackal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Josie Kao)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.