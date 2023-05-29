EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies firm vs dollar, Mexican peso at 2-week high

By Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas

May 29 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against a muted dollar on Monday following a U.S. debt ceiling deal, with Mexico's peso touching a two-week high, while Turkey's lira slid to a record low on President Erdogan's re-election.

Trading was light withmarkets in the United States, the UK and several European countries shut on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, and said the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

The Mexican peso MXN= advanced 0.3%, extending gains from the previous session. Data on Friday underscored Mexico's economic strength that has already helped the currency outperform its regional peers this year.

The Colombian peso COP= and Peruvian Sol PEN=rose 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively, with MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gaining 0.2%.

Brazil's real dropped 0.5%, a day after logging its best one-day percentage jump in three weeks.

Economists expect Brazil's inflation index to hit 5.71% at year-end, the median forecast of a weekly central bank survey showed, down from 5.80% in the previous week.

Scotiabank analysts expect upcoming Brazilian data and slowing inflation to prompt the country's central bank to finally reduce rates towards the low-to-mid 12% range at year-end.

Slowing inflation has exerted more pressure on Brazil's central bank to cut rates from the current six-year high of 13.75%, a level the monetary authority defends as necessary to drive inflation back to target, while President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sees it hindering economic growth.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad saidon Friday Brazil was about to enter a downward cycle of interest rates, noting "more behaved" inflation.

In Chile, minutes from the central bank showed that inflation remained a problem. Chile's peso CLP= lost 0.8%, set for its biggest one-day drop in nearly two weeks.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUSrose 0.1%. Mexico's benchmark stock index .MXX led the gains among its regional peers, with Grupo Carso conglomerate GCARSOA1.MX jumping 5.8%.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira hit fresh record lows, though stocks rallied, after President Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in Sunday's presidential election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.66

-0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2293.86

0.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110251.38

-0.59

Mexico IPC .MXX

54250.79

0.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5631.42

0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

342910.66

0.363

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1099.03

-0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0100

-0.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5667

0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.6

-0.83

Colombia peso COP=

4407.35

0.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6613

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

238.1500

-1.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

1.23

