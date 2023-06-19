EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies edge lower in light trading, Brazil's real jumps

By Amruta Khandekar

June 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies inched lower against a firm U.S. dollar in light trading on Monday, as concerns around China's economic growth weighed on commodity prices, while the Brazilian real bucked the trend and clung to one-year highs.

The real BRL, BRBY gained 0.8% by 1412 GMT and was at its highest since early June last year.

The currency, as well as equities in Brazil .BVSP, have benefited in recent weeks from easing anxiety over the government's fiscal plans and with the country's agricultural sector driving strong economic growth.

Analysts, however, have projected challenges to economic activity later in the year, while falling inflation has added to bets of rate cuts from Brazil's central bank.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday again called on the monetary authority to cut rates from their current six-year high of 13.75%. Private economists in Brazil now expect rate cuts to begin as early as August, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.

"With regard to political risks, Lula is still struggling to stabilize his administration and build better relations with a largely right-of-centre Congress, but recent positive economic news and the launch of Banco Central’s rate cutting cycle, likely in August, will help boost support for his government," said Lawrence Brainard, chief EM economist and Jon Harrison, managing director, EM macro strategy at TS Lombard in a note.

Trading in Latam markets was light on Monday, with markets in the U.S. closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.3% against the dollar, with oil prices taking a hit from concerns about China's economy, as markets now await further policy stimulus measures to speed up the country's weak economic recovery.

Mexico's economy likely grew 2.5% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.1% ahead of a local interest rate decision where the central bank is widely expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25%.

The currency as well as the Peruvian sol PEN=, which was down 0.2%, were also hurt by a slide in copper prices as both countries are leading exporters of the red metal. MET/L

The dollar =USD inched higher, after steep declines in the previous week dominated by major central bank policy decisions.

Colombian markets were closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, Zambia's government creditors expect to be in a position to make a debt restructuring proposal to the country by the time of a financial summit in Paris this week, a Paris Club source said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1412 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1022.95

-0.69

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2493.56

0.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119114.78

0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

54987.32

0.26

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5737.78

-0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

409416.51

4.488

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7816

0.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1490

-0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.2

-0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6183

-0.40

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

249.3500

-0.30

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

0.00

