EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies edge lower amid trade worries

By Susan Mathew

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged lower as the dollar found favor amid uncertainty arising from the U.S.-China trade war and as the euro fell following weak growth data from Germany.

Reports last week that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets frayed investor nerves, even though they were dismissed as wrong by Treasury officials.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.1% and Colombia's currency COP= declined 0.6% with lower oil prices further pressuring the crude exporters. Chile's peso CLP= also slid 0.4% as prices of its main export, copper, fell. O/RMET/L

On the month, the Mexican peso gained about 1.7%, while the latter two gave up more than 1% each. Analysts point to further pain.

"A range of October risks such as trade talks, tight USD liquidity, relative monetary policy/growth differentials and EM supply cause us to switch back to a bearish EMFX stance," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

Brazil's real BRL= fell marginally over the month but was up 0.2% on Monday despite data showing national debt rose to record high 79.8% of GDP in August, and central bank survey that showed interest rate and exchange rate expectations for this year have hit new lows.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian Senate's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee is to vote on amendments to the government's landmark pension reform bill after postponing it last week.

"We expect minor changes to the current text," wrote Rabobank Brazil strategists Mauricio Oreng and Gabriel Santos. The total expected federal savings for the next 10 years would be kept at 870 million reais, they said.

They expect Brazil's economy to be in a group of the more resilient among emerging markets given its sound balance of payments, muted inflation pressures and further advances in budget reforms.

Capping a volatile quarter for financial markets marked by heightened trade tensions, political turmoil in Britain and Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's markets, an index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged marginally lower on the day, and marked its worst three months since June 2018.

The Argentine peso ARS=, among the worst performers this quarter, shed nearly a third of its value after President Mauricio Macri's poor showing in the presidential primaries in August. General elections in October will be a source of further pressure for the currency.

The Brazilian real BRL= and the Colombian peso COP= followed with about 7% declines each on the quarter, while Mexico's peso lost about 2.5% with the pending ratification of its trade agreement with the United States and Canada being a possible source of volatility.

Among stocks, those in Mexico .MXX and Argentina .MERV rose on Monday tracking gains on Wall Street, while most other Latam shares fell.

Brazil stocks .BVSP posted their sixth straight quarter of gains, while Mexican shares edged 0.1% lower in the third quarter.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1921 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1001.38

-0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2677.63

-0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104905.36

-0.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

43111.98

0.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5058.74

-0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

28868.73

-0.03

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12847.95

-0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1498

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7364

-0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

728.8

-0.40

Colombia peso COP=

3476.75

-0.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.369

0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.5900

-0.45

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))

