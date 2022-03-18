EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies decline as investors watch Xi-Biden talks

By Susan Mathew

March 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies joined broader emerging market peers in the red on Friday as talks between leaders of the United States and China over Russia's actions in Ukraine kept investors nervous.

Emerging markets took a breather on Friday after optimism around peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had seen them rally strongly over the last two days, putting stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS on course for weekly gains.

But talks made no headway, and Russia pressed ahead with its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that Beijing will pay a steep price if it supports Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS edged into the red, with Brazil's real BRBY down 0.3%. But both were on course for weekly gains.

Investors fretted about any potential hit to China's already wobbly economy, and subsequently to materials demand, which could hurt commodity exporters in Latin America. So far, Latam has benefited from surging commodity prices as a result of sanctions on Russia, albeit at the cost of surging inflation.

"Even with commodities off the boil, inflation in the next few months in EM will be high and volatile, keeping investors out of receivers," Citigroup strategists said.

In Argentina, the heavily controlled peso ARS= fell 0.2%. The country's Senate voted late on Thursday to approve a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default.

But, a key part of the government coalition is against the agreement, something which increases the risks of Argentina failing to meet the targets and making the program less credible and hence less effective in anchoring expectations, Citi strategists said.

Chile's peso CLP= retreated from near three-week highs as fourth quarter GDP rise at 12% missed expectation for a 13% jump. Falling copper prices also hurt. MET/L

Currencies of crude exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= outperformed despite a recovering dollar, as oil prices rose. O/R

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= was largely unchanged RUB=, RUBUTSTN=MCX, trading between 103 and 105 a dollar, after the central bank held the key interest rate at 20% and bank governor Elivra Nabiullina said inflation would remain elevated for some time.

Trading of local currency OFZ bonds on the Moscow exchange will resume on Monday, she said, adding the central bank will buy local-currency OFZ bonds.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1119.51

-0.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2447.15

0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113864.12

0.7

Mexico IPC .MXX

54288.00

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4843.60

1.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90604.84

1.07

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1544.23

0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0546

-0.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4553

0.29

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.4

-0.55

Colombia peso COP=

3823.01

-0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.745

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.6200

-0.09

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

