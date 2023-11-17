EMERGING MARKETS-Most emerging Asian currencies and equities set for weekly gains

By John Biju

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and equities were headed for weekly gains on Friday, as a slew of economic data from the U.S. reinforced bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done with rate hikes.

The Thai baht THB=TH was heading for its biggest weekly gain since March 17, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was on track for its best week since Nov. 3. The Taiwan dollar TWDUSD=R posted its strongest weekly gains in a year.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan equity index .MIAPJ0000PUS is up 2.8% so far this week. Thailand stocks .SETI were on track for their best week in two.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= climbed 0.3% while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC retreated 0.5% for the day.

Equities in Philippines .PSI climbed 0.3% while those in South Korea .KS11 retreated 0.7%.

U.S. economic data this week showed inflation slowing. This and other weak economic data have strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve is done hiking rates and will start rate cuts next year.

However, Barnabas Gan, acting group chief economist at RHB Singapore expects the central bank to raise its Fed Funds Rate (FFR) in its December policy meeting.

The implication of higher FFR in December is a stronger dollar, which means that the recent strengthening of Asia FX may be short-lived, with some Asian economies still facing pressure for hiking rates, Gan added.

In Asia, Taiwan dollar TWD=TP rose, boosted by prospects of an easing in cross-strait tensions after the two China-friendly main opposition parties agreed to make a decision on a joint presidential ticket for January's elections.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained 0.6% while equities .TWII jumped 0.2%, their second consecutive daily gain since the decision by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), which have vowed to renew talks with China.

DBS analysts said that if these two opposition parties won next year's elections, that could enable an easing of cross-straits relations in 2024.

The Taiwan dollar TWDUSD=R rose 1.8% for the week.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was steady and was set for its biggest weekly gain since Sept. 15 after a meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents eased concerns over geopolitical tensions.

Data from Singapore showed exports fell for a 13th straight month in October on a year-on-year basis.

Equities in Singapore .STI declined 0.4% while the Singapore dollar SGD= was flat.

Investors are awaiting a slew of economic data from Asia next week, including GDP from Thailand.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's 10-year benchmark yields IN10YT=RR fall 3 basis points to 7.202%

** China expected to keep key lending rates unchanged next week

** China, Japan reaffirm 'strategic relationship' in rare leader talks

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0735 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

-12.89

.N225

0.48

28.71

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-4.80

.SSEC

0.11

-1.13

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.65

.NSEI

-0.01

9.16

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.26

+0.42

.JKSE

0.03

1.60

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-6.04

.KLSE

-0.32

-2.37

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

+0.02

.PSI

0.33

-5.40

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.50

-2.92

.KS11

-0.74

10.44

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-0.60

.STI

-0.42

-4.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.56

-3.53

.TWII

0.22

21.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.11

-1.83

.SETI

-0.07

-15.24

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

