EMERGING MARKETS-Most Emerging Asian assets tumble following Powell's hawkish remarks

March 8 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won led losses among Asian currencies on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck an unexpectedly hawkish tone overnight, edging equities across the region into the red.

The ringgit MYR= weakened 1.11% to its lowest level since late November, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC depreciated as much as 1.88%, marking its worst day in over four weeks.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the best-performing currency among its peers so far this year, and the Philippine peso PHP= followed suit to retreat 0.6% each, while the Indian rupee INR=IN and Thailand's baht THB=TH weakened 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

In a testimony to the Congress overnight, Powell flagged that a string of stronger-than-expected economic data indicated that "the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated."

The remarks also sent short-term rate expectations higher, with traders now betting on an almost 70% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike in March, according to CME's FedWatch tool, up from about 30% a day earlier. FEDWATCH

"The market's repricing of the higher peak of US Fed Funds Target Rate and shallower Fed rate cuts in the second half has led to a snap back in the USD and a strong rebound in short-term US Treasury yields, leaving Major FX and Asian FX space to turn out to be more ferocious than we had anticipated," analysts at OCBC said in a note.

Central banks globally will now look to tighten monetary policy further to rein in sticky inflation, which in turn will spur volatility in Asian emerging markets, Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG, said highlighting the implications of Powell's stance.

Investors will keep a close watch on the U.S. jobs report for February, due on Friday, for clues on the size of the Fed's future interest rate hikes.

Asian currencies were further challenged by the greenback gaining strength suddenly. The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major units, jumped 1.3% overnight to a three-month peak at 105.65.

In Malaysia, the central bank is expected to hold its policy interest rate unchanged at 2.75% on Thursday, according to data from economists polled by Reuters, even as inflation in the country still remains above its target range of 2-3%.

"Currently, I anticipate that the dollar strength will come and go over the next one or two quarters until maybe the middle of the year when the Fed will start to look towards keeping rates high but perhaps not hiking further once it reaches a certain level," MUFG's Ng said.

Equities across the region tumbled as Powell's remarks kept risk appetite in check. Equities in Manila .PSI gave up as much as 1.3% eyeing its worst day in over a week. Singapore's benchmark index .STI and South Korean stocks .KS11 lost 0.5% and 1.3%, respectively

Separately, Thailand's finance minister said the country's inflation could fall further and return to the central bank's target range of 1-3% this year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India bond yields jump as bets of larger Fed rate hike rise

** Malaysia's 2023 biodiesel exports to fall to six-year low

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0651 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.41

-4.79

.N225

0.48

10.61

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.08

-0.97

.SSEC

-0.22

6.10

India

INR=IN

-0.21

+0.78

.NSEI

-0.29

-2.46

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.65

+0.78

.JKSE

-0.38

-1.60

Malaysia

MYR=

-1.11

-2.65

.KLSE

-0.40

-2.85

Philippines

PHP=

-0.52

+0.60

.PSI

-0.80

1.29

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.66

-4.31

.KS11

-1.28

8.74

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-1.11

.STI

-0.49

-0.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.61

-0.24

.TWII

-0.25

11.89

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-1.40

.SETI

-0.51

-3.50

