EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian stocks rise after Fed minutes; China growth woes hit currencies

By Harish Sridharan

May 26 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks in Asia eked out gains on Thursday on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause policy tightening later in the year, while regional currencies took a hit from concerns over slowing growth in China.

Shares in Singapore .STI led the region's markets higher with a gain of 0.8%, while stocks in Taiwan .TWII and India .NSEI lost 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, and were the biggest losers.

Minutes from the Fed's meeting this month showed the faith that the policymakers have in the strength of the U.S. economy, helping lift the mood on Wall Street overnight. MKTS/GLOB

But the sentiment was more cautious in Asia which faces risks of capital outflows due to interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame decades-high inflation.

The region's currencies were broadly lower, with the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakening the most with a 0.7% slide as investors digested comments from Premier Li Keqiang's at a rare nationwide meeting.

"The extent to which global equity markets absorb and even embrace tighter monetary policy outside the U.S. depends mainly on how quickly China's economy pulls out of its funk," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Li said China's economic indicators have weakened sharply since March, adding the economic difficulties in some aspects were even bigger than in 2020 when the economy was first hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Li's warning on Chinese growth exerted downward pressures on yields and the yuan, with negative sentiment spilling over to AXJs (Asia ex-Japan)," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at Maybank.

China's 10-year benchmark yield CN10YT=RR fell to 2.747%, its lowest since Feb. 10, while the Indian rupee INR=IN, the Philippine peso PHP=, Thailand's baht THB=TH all weakened.

In South Korea, the won KRW=KFTC and stocks .KS11 were slightly weaker after the central bank delivered back-to-back interest rate hikes and forecast further aggressive increases to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs.

The Bank of Korea also upgraded its inflation forecast to 4.5% for this year, the highest since 2008 and more than double the bank's 2% target amid a surge in commodity prices.

Markets in Indonesia were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP hits lowest since May 5

** Singapore's industrial production for April up 6.2% y-o-y

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-9.56

.N225

-0.27

-7.60

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.65

-5.69

.SSEC

0.43

-14.25

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-4.23

.NSEI

-0.65

-8.26

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-5.34

.KLSE

0.13

-1.92

Philippines

PHP=

-0.08

-2.78

.PSI

0.32

-7.08

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.19

-6.17

.KS11

-0.18

-12.26

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-1.96

.STI

0.80

2.60

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.21

-6.12

.TWII

-0.84

-12.35

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

-2.61

.SETI

0.41

-1.56

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

