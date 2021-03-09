EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian stocks gain as U.S. yields ease

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Nasdaq futures up over 1% * Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield comes off a 5-mth high * Philippine peso strengthens 0.5% By Shruti Sonal March 9 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian share markets rose on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in U.S. equity futures following a pullback in Treasury yields, while regional currencies reversed early losses as the greenback gave up most of its gains. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields <US10YT=RR> edged lower after hitting a one-year high on Monday. Nasdaq futures <NQc1> bounced 1.1%, paring some losses from a sell-off in technology-related shares on Monday that pushed the index into correction territory. Reflecting moves in U.S. yields, Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield <ID10YT=RR> came off a five-month high hit earlier in the session, while its Indian counterpart <IN10YT=RR> also slipped. Positive cues from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aided sentiment and boosted equities. Yellen said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package would provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery. [nL1N2L612Y] Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> climbed over 1%, while India <.NSEI> and Malaysia <.KLSE> added about 0.5% each. South Korean shares <.KS11>, which shed as much as 2% earlier in the day on the back of a sell-off in technology stocks, recouped some losses to trade 0.7% lower by 0740 GMT. A slipping U.S. dollar drove a recovery in most emerging Asian currencies. [USD/] Philippine peso <PHP=>, the worst performing currency in the region so far this year, strengthened 0.5%. Singapore dollar <SGD=> and the Indian rupee <INR=> added 0.2% each. However, bond yields have continued to rise as investors fret over a potential rise in inflation due to a flurry of pandemic-related stimulus measures. While the U.S. Federal Reserve has downplayed the rise in yields so far, the European Central Bank will discuss on Thursday the merits of intervening. [nL2N2L2262] Emerging Asian bond yields have displayed strength, as investors continued to find refuge in them as well as relative stability offered by Asian junk-rated debt. [nL3N2KZ02C] "With risk of US nominal/real yields heading higher, this could pose a challenge to some central banks - notably Indonesia, to flexibly manage domestic financial conditions through its bond purchase program without undue pressure on IDR," Citi Research analysts wrote in a note. Overall FX weakness will likely be more than welcomed by the central banks of Malaysia and Thailand to ease monetary conditions, they added. Top Glove Corp Bhd <TPGC.KL>, the world's largest medical gloves manufacturer, climbed nearly 5% after posting a record profit for a fourth straight quarter as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales. [nL1N2L70A7] Highlights: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 11 basis points at 1.82% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI <.STI> include Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd <HKLD.SI>, Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd <CMDG.SI>, Sembcorp Industries Ltd <SCIL.SI> Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0810 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan <JPY=> -0.02 -5.18 <.N225> 0.99 5.77 China <CNY=CFX +0.12 +0.13 <.SSEC> -1.82 -3.28 S> India <INR=IN> +0.25 -0.00 <.NSEI> -0.14 6.82 Indones <IDR=> -0.28 -2.43 <.JKSE> -0.78 3.69 ia Malaysi <MYR=> -0.36 -2.43 <.KLSE> 0.39 -0.56 a Philipp <PHP=> +0.54 -0.95 <.PSI> 0.15 -5.22 ines S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.62 -4.74 <.KS11> -0.67 3.57 C> Singapo <SGD=> +0.20 -1.94 <.STI> 0.79 8.84 re Taiwan <TWD=TP> -0.31 +0.33 <.TWII> 0.21 7.61 Thailan <THB=TH> -0.06 -2.70 <.SETI> 0.07 6.59 d (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

