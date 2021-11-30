EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian stocks firm, S.Korea shares drop 1% on weak output data

By Anushka Trivedi

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities gained on Tuesday, rebounding from an Omicron coronavirus variant-led selloff, but South Korean shares hit a near 1-year low after chip shortages dented domestic factory output.

Also buoying local stocks was an unexpected jump in the region's top trade partner China's factory activity as raw material prices fell and power rationing abated. The yuan CNY=CFXS responded with a 0.3% rise.

Stock markets in Thailand .SETI, Taiwan .TWII, Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE were all up between 0.3% to 1%, as investors hoped that Omicron might not cause widespread global economic damage.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, reacting to reassurances from U.S. President Joe Biden that new lockdowns related to the Omicron variant were off the table for now. .N

"The market ... seemed to take heart from the confident comments by the authorities and also from the idea that the more transmissible, but less virulent nature potentially makes Omicron more similar to the endemic flu," OCBC analysts wrote in a note.

However, Singapore stocks .STI were subdued, set for their sixth day of losses as the city-state confronted the prospect that newly relaxed COVID-19 restrictions could be reinstated.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 slid 1.3% after the Asian trade bellwether said factory output in October shrank at its sharpest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years and missed estimates as car production contracted materially.

South Korea is also grappling with a rise in hospitalisation and death rates from the virus, which prompted local authorities late on Monday to shelve plans to relax COVID-19 curbs due to the strain on the country's healthcare system.

However, the Korean won KRW=KFTC jumped 0.5% to be the top gaining regional currency as the greenback retreated in the Asian trading session in tandem with improving risk sentiment.

The Asian complex was attempting a comeback after being sold off heavily on Friday, with the exception of the Thai baht, THB=TH which was set for an eighth straight day of decline.

Philippine equity markets .PSI were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.5 basis points at 6.247%​​

** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 4.2 basis points at 1.36%

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include: Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI, down 2%, and Thai Beverage PCL TBEV.SI, down 1.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0422 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.11

-9.15

.N225

0.73

3.81

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.24

+2.45

.SSEC

0.23

2.82

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-2.71

.NSEI

1.04

23.24

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-1.92

.JKSE

0.42

10.99

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.33

-4.81

.KLSE

0.44

-6.76

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-4.51

.PSI

--

0.86

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.45

-8.54

.KS11

-1.03

0.21

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

-3.44

.STI

-0.56

9.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

+2.50

.TWII

0.80

18.56

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.12

-11.10

.SETI

0.70

10.45

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

