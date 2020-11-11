EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian stocks, currencies slip as vaccine rally cools

By Anushka Trivedi

Nov 12(Reuters) - Most of emerging Asian currencies and stock markets settled back in cautious trade on Thursday after the initial burst of optimism over headway in a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Indonesia .JKSE, South Korea .KS11 and Singapore .STI equities slipped between 0.3% to 0.6% after raking in gains earlier this week on U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N reporting 90% efficacy in its late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial.

Regional currencies traded sideways, with most drifting lower against a broadly stronger greenback, although the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP remained an outlier, jumping over 1% for a second straight day.

"Asia markets are seen trading mixed after the initial euphoria cooled and with the region returning to the wait-and-see mode," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG.

Concerns about distribution of the vaccine were at the forefront, especially in highly populated countries like India and Indonesia, which lack infrastructure required to carry out such a large-scale operation.

"Challenges remains on the time horizon, manufacturing capacity, deliver and storage of the vaccine even if it is proven safe and effective," Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX said in a note.

"Many developing countries may risk a shortage of funds, and a lack of cold-chain logistics to facilitate the mass distribution of the vaccine," she added.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= underperformed its peers as it fell 0.4%, marking its worst session in almost two-weeks.

Investors went long on all trade-linked currencies after Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election, a Reuters poll found, with the rupiah benefiting especially since a drop in Treasury yields raised Indonesia's high-yielding bonds' appeal.

However, sentiment towards the Indian rupee INR=IN remained relatively weak due to suspicions that India's central bank was curbing its appreciation by buying dollars.

Traders were watching out for India's October inflation data due later in the day, as it is expected to remain above the central bank's desired range, erasing chances of an interest-rate cut in December.

Indian stocks .NSEI were 0.2% lower in early morning trade.

Meanwhile, the Philippine stock markets .PSI were closed due to a typhoon.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

+3.18

.N225

-0.13

7.02

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

+5.22

.SSEC

-0.20

9.35

India

INR=IN

-0.03

-4.06

.NSEI

-0.49

4.26

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.42

-1.77

.JKSE

-0.59

-13.05

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-1.06

.KLSE

0.54

-0.64

Philippines

PHP=

+0.12

+4.52

.PSI

-

-10.12

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.39

+3.78

.KS11

-0.61

12.42

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-0.33

.STI

-0.37

-16.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.10

+5.57

.TWII

-0.29

10.22

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-1.16

.SETI

-0.88

-15.59

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

