EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian stocks, currencies dip ahead of key U.S. jobs data

By Upasana Singh

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stocks and currencies were set for a weekly drop, with the Philippine peso hitting a record low and Taiwan's benchmark index leading losses on Friday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

Equities in Southeast Asia were mixed, with bourses of Taiwan .TWII and Singapore .STI being the top laggards. Stocks in Manila .PSI and Jakarta .JKSE gained 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, stood near its two-decade peak after a solid U.S. manufacturing survey and labour market report hinted at the economy's resilience.

A firmer greenback assuaged appeal for riskier assets in emerging Asia, with the Philippine peso PHP= hitting a record low of 56.880 per dollar. The peso lost 1.1% so far this week.

"PHP sentiments will likely remain fragile near-term, amid widening Fed-BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) policy divergence, worsening trade deficits, as well as reduced buffers in the form of declining FX reserves," said Tan Yanxi, FX strategist at Maybank.

"But one tentative bright spot for PHP could be the softening in oil prices thus far in 3Q, which could help ease the burden from elevated energy import costs."

The Philippines is among the biggest net importers of oil in Southeast Asia.

Market focus is now on the U.S. August nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, to gauge whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

"Generally robust U.S. data compounds fears that the Fed can and will continue to hike aggressively as the economy appears able to handle more tightening," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING.

Lockdowns and strict COVID-19 restrictions in several Chinese cities including Chengdu and the technology hub Shenzhen also weighed on emerging Asia.

China is the region's biggest trading partner.

Stocks in Bangkok .SETI were poised for a 1.4% weekly drop and set to snap a sixth straight weekly gain.

The Thai baht THB=TH depreciated 0.4% and was the weakest-performing currency for the week, on track to retreat 2.2%.

Separately, the country's finance minister said Thailand's economic recovery will continue to be supported by increased exports and a rebound in the vital tourism sector.

Equities in Seoul .KS11 shed 0.2% and the won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.3% after data reinforced views that inflation would stay elevated for a while even as the country's main inflation rate slowed in August for the first time in seven months.

Among other Southeast Asian currencies, the Indian rupee INR=IN and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= fell 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's benchmark 10-year yields rise 32 points to 7.247%

** South Korea's benchmark index set to drop for a third straight week

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0604 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

-17.97

.N225

-0.04

-3.96

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-7.94

.SSEC

-0.07

-12.56

India

INR=IN

-0.27

-6.82

.NSEI

-0.05

1.04

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.11

-4.34

.JKSE

0.31

9.02

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-7.10

.KLSE

-0.03

-4.85

Philippines

PHP=

-0.30

-10.24

.PSI

1.10

-6.49

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.30

-12.52

.KS11

-0.21

-19.05

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-3.77

.STI

-0.56

2.64

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-9.44

.TWII

-0.87

-19.46

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.35

-9.34

.SETI

-0.05

-2.20

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

