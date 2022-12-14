EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric

By Roushni Nair

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation.

Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= both depreciated more than 0.4% at 0301 GMT.

Thailand's economy, which largely depends on an influx of foreign tourists, is expected to grow 3.4% this year and 3.8% next year as the country recorded an increase in foreign tourist arrivals so far this year, breaking through the government's full-year target of 10 million.

In the Philippines, the central bank is likely to opt for a more modest 50 basis point (bp) interest rate hike when it meets later in the day, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Analysts at First Metro Securities and DBS said in a joint note headline numbers continue to paint a reassuring picture of the Philippine economic outlook, with the recent third-quarter growth numbers surprising consensus estimates at 7.6%.

"Amid continued reopening of the economy and the recent surprise in 3Q22 GDP, we believe the market has yet to see the impact of policy tightening and higher inflation on liquidity and real purchasing power," they added.

Markets in China, Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, were largely subdued after data suggested factory output growth and retail sales extended declines in November and logged their worst reading since May.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index =USD was last 0.3% higher at 103.89. USD/

The Fed projected it would continue rising interest rates above 5% in 2023 even as the U.S. economy slips towards a possible recession, adding that recent signs of slowing inflation did not bring any confidence to the table.

"This relative hawkishness likely stems from concern that the recent steep falls in Treasury yields and the dollar are undermining the Fed's interest rate hikes by loosening financial conditions – the exact opposite of what the Fed wants to see as it battles to get inflation lower," analysts at ING said in a note.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's parliament voted to pass a new financial bill that will widen the central bank's mandate to include supporting economic growth, also opening the door for ex-politicians to head Bank Indonesia.

Equities in the region were largely trading lower with those in Manila .PSI, Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI each retreating 0.4%. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE and South Korea .KS11 lost 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.1 basis points to 6.893%

** China Nov steel output slips 6.5% M/M - stats bureau

** Japan Nov exports up 20% Y/Y

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-15.08

.N225

-0.30%

-4.2%

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.10

-8.68

.SSEC

-0.28

-12.97

India

INR=IN

-0.20

-10.04

.NSEI

-0.25

7.26

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.22

-8.80

.JKSE

-0.57

2.75

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.36

-5.45

.KLSE

-0.34

-3.86

Philippines

PHP=

+0.13

-8.34

.PSI

-0.48

-7.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.28

-8.57

.KS11

-1.00

-20.23

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

+0.05

.STI

-0.36

4.58

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-9.49

.TWII

0.08

-19.04

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.45

-3.84

.SETI

-0.40

-1.86

