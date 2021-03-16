EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX weaker, Malaysia ringgit eases 0.2%

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.130
108.98
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3448
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
28.288
28.263
-0.09
Korean won
1131.900
1129.7
-0.19
Baht
30.770
30.75
-0.06
Peso
48.625
48.61
-0.03
Rupiah
14400.000
14400
0.00
Rupee
72.550
72.55
0.00
Ringgit
4.118
4.112
-0.15
Yuan
6.505
6.506
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.130
103.24
-5.40
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3209
-1.89
Taiwan dlr
28.288
28.483
+0.69
Korean won
1131.900
1086.20
-4.04
Baht
30.770
29.96
-2.63
Peso
48.625
48.01
-1.26
Rupiah
14400.000
14040
-2.50
Rupee
72.550
73.07
+0.71
Ringgit
4.118
4.0200
-2.38
Yuan
6.505
6.5283
+0.37
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.