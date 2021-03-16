EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX weaker, Malaysia ringgit eases 0.2%

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

108.98

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3448

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

28.288

28.263

-0.09

Korean won

1131.900

1129.7

-0.19

Baht

30.770

30.75

-0.06

Peso

48.625

48.61

-0.03

Rupiah

14400.000

14400

0.00

Rupee

72.550

72.55

0.00

Ringgit

4.118

4.112

-0.15

Yuan

6.505

6.506

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

103.24

-5.40

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.89

Taiwan dlr

28.288

28.483

+0.69

Korean won

1131.900

1086.20

-4.04

Baht

30.770

29.96

-2.63

Peso

48.625

48.01

-1.26

Rupiah

14400.000

14040

-2.50

Rupee

72.550

73.07

+0.71

Ringgit

4.118

4.0200

-2.38

Yuan

6.505

6.5283

+0.37

