EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX weaken, South Korean won leads losses

June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.630

131.87

-0.57

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3765

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.523

29.415

-0.37

Korean won

1255.800

1242.7

-1.04

Baht

34.440

34.305

-0.39

Peso

52.890

52.93

+0.08

Rupiah

14450.000

14450

+0.00

Rupee

77.630

77.63

+0.00

Ringgit

4.395

4.387

-0.18

Yuan

6.664

6.6544

-0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.630

115.08

-13.23

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3490

-2.13

Taiwan dlr

29.523

27.676

-6.26

Korean won

1255.800

1188.60

-5.35

Baht

34.440

33.39

-3.05

Peso

52.890

50.99

-3.59

Rupiah

14450.000

14250

-1.38

Rupee

77.630

74.33

-4.25

Ringgit

4.395

4.1640

-5.26

Yuan

6.664

6.3550

-4.64

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

