EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX weaken, South Korean won leads losses

June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.630
131.87
-0.57
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3765
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.523
29.415
-0.37
Korean won
1255.800
1242.7
-1.04
Baht
34.440
34.305
-0.39
Peso
52.890
52.93
+0.08
Rupiah
14450.000
14450
+0.00
Rupee
77.630
77.63
+0.00
Ringgit
4.395
4.387
-0.18
Yuan
6.664
6.6544
-0.15
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.630
115.08
-13.23
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3490
-2.13
Taiwan dlr
29.523
27.676
-6.26
Korean won
1255.800
1188.60
-5.35
Baht
34.440
33.39
-3.05
Peso
52.890
50.99
-3.59
Rupiah
14450.000
14250
-1.38
Rupee
77.630
74.33
-4.25
Ringgit
4.395
4.1640
-5.26
Yuan
6.664
6.3550
-4.64
