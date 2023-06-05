EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX weaken on dollar strength, eyes on Fed moves

By Roushni Nair

June 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened against a strong dollar on Monday, even though indications of an easing U.S. labour market reaffirmed expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Indian rupee INR= depreciated by 0.22% to its lowest level in over a week, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 0.41%, set for its worst day in nearly two weeks.

In the United States, the Fed is expected to pause in interest rate hikes at its June 13-14 meeting after last week's data highlighted wage pressures had started to ease and the unemployment rate climbed off a 53-year low.

However, Moh Siong Sim, a foreign exchange strategist at the Bank of Singapore suggested that the Fed might reengage in further policy tightening after the June meeting as prospects of an economic rebound in the U.S. may be relatively resilient in the long run.

"I think there may be a bit more room for dollar strength in the near term, as we are seeing some stabilization in the regional banking sector and also because growth outside of the U.S. has been somewhat disappointing," he said.

The U.S. dollar recouped some of its losses from the previous session, with the dollar index =USD trading at 104.15 by 0455 GMT, a jump from Friday's last close of 104.03. USD/

Markets will be closely watching monthly trade numbers, factory orders, ISM non-manufacturing, and weekly jobless claims data in the U.S. throughout the week for further cues.

In Southeast Asia, the Singapore dollar SGD= weakened 0.1% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the only bright spot, strengthened 0.7%, on track for its best day in nearly five weeks.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened more than 1% in a shaky initial reaction to the appointment of highly-regarded Mehmet Simsek as finance minister.

Most equities markets in the region enjoyed an extended rally on easing interest rate jitters; shares in South Korea .KS11, Taiwan .TWII, and the Philippines .PSI rose between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE marginally rose by 0.1%, but Indonesian tech firm GOTO.JK gave up as much as 14.97%, on track for its biggest-ever one-day decline.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's services activity picks up in May on improved demand - Caixin PMI

** Markets in Malaysia and Thailand are closed on account of a public holiday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

-6.37

.N225

1.83%

24.83%

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-2.85

.SSEC

0.08

4.65

India

INR=IN

-0.22

0.28

.NSEI

0.42

2.8

Indonesia

IDR=

0.73

4.63

.JKSE

0.09

-3.08

Malaysia

MYR=

-3.83

.KLSE

-7.64

Philippines

PHP=

-0.12

-0.73

.PSI

0.37

-0.46

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.19

-3.34

.KS11

0.58

16.99

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-0.77

.STI

0.72

-1.91

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

0.04

.TWII

0.41

18.66

Thailand

THB=TH

0.03

.SETI

-8.24

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

