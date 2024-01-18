EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX, stocks struggle on weak China data, US rate jitters

By Archishma Iyer
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were muted on Thursday, while equities struggled to make headway, as investors digested a dim economic outlook from the region's largest economy coupled with paring back of bets on early rate cuts in the United States.
The MSCI emerging markets currencies index .MIEM00000CUShovered near a one-month low, as of 0650 GMT.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was perched at 103.2.
Investors maintained a cautious stance following weak economic data from China, Asia's largest trading partner, showing the persistent pressure of a protracted property crisis and subdued demand.
The yuan CNY=CFXS was flat, while Chinese stocks .SSEC fell as much as 2.6% to hit almost a three-year low.
Stronger U.S. retail sales data showed that the Federal Reserve may not quickly move to slash interest rates, with the CME FedWatch tool now showing a rough 60% chance of a rate cut in March, down from about 70% previously.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTCwas the lead gainer for the day in the region, rising as much as 0.3%, although it lingered near its November lows. The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP reversed gains to end flat.
"Asian currencies, mainly the Korean won and Taiwan dollar have seen quite a tear of late, given the less favourable mix of sell-off in equities, higher yields, China growth concerns and geopolitical risks," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.
Wong, however, sees a return of portfolio inflows into Asia as central bank pivots are still expected this year.
Citi analysts estimated there was a combined $5.2 billion of net capital outflows in Asia due to a dollar short squeeze, particularly from Taiwan, South Korea and China, the largest since China's COVID-19 lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine conflict's escalation in March 2022.
Other Asian currencies such as the Philippines' peso PHP= eked out marginal gains, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= were flat. The Thai baht THB=TH fell marginally.
Among Asian equities, those in Singapore .STI, Manila .PSI, Mumbai .NSEI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were down between 0.1% and 1.1%, while Jakarta .JKSEand Taipei markets .TWII rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.
Pakistan's benchmark index .KSE fell as much as 1.6% after the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield PK10YT=RR fell as much as 1.6%, hitting its lowest since early February 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.692%
** India's LTIMindtree punished for "overpromising and underdelivering"
** Vietnam tightens limits on investors' stakes in banks
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.22
-4.57
.N225
-0.03
5.98
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.03
-1.34
.SSEC
-0.92
-5.63
India
INR=IN
+0.01
+0.10
.NSEI
-0.31
-1.04
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.06
-1.47
.JKSE
0.68
-0.32
Malaysia
MYR=
+0.02
-2.63
.KLSE
-0.81
1.68
Philippines
PHP=
+0.09
-0.83
.PSI
-1.10
0.78
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.34
-3.86
.KS11
0.17
-8.11
Singapore
SGD=
+0.16
-1.74
.STI
-0.15
-3.17
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.03
-2.74
.TWII
0.38
-3.92
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.01
-3.91
.SETI
0.10
-2.39
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Eileen Soreng)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.