News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX, stocks struggle on weak China data, US rate jitters

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 18, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

By Archishma Iyer

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were muted on Thursday, while equities struggled to make headway, as investors digested a dim economic outlook from the region's largest economy coupled with paring back of bets on early rate cuts in the United States.

The MSCI emerging markets currencies index .MIEM00000CUShovered near a one-month low, as of 0650 GMT.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was perched at 103.2.

Investors maintained a cautious stance following weak economic data from China, Asia's largest trading partner, showing the persistent pressure of a protracted property crisis and subdued demand.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was flat, while Chinese stocks .SSEC fell as much as 2.6% to hit almost a three-year low.

Stronger U.S. retail sales data showed that the Federal Reserve may not quickly move to slash interest rates, with the CME FedWatch tool now showing a rough 60% chance of a rate cut in March, down from about 70% previously.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTCwas the lead gainer for the day in the region, rising as much as 0.3%, although it lingered near its November lows. The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP reversed gains to end flat.

"Asian currencies, mainly the Korean won and Taiwan dollar have seen quite a tear of late, given the less favourable mix of sell-off in equities, higher yields, China growth concerns and geopolitical risks," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

Wong, however, sees a return of portfolio inflows into Asia as central bank pivots are still expected this year.

Citi analysts estimated there was a combined $5.2 billion of net capital outflows in Asia due to a dollar short squeeze, particularly from Taiwan, South Korea and China, the largest since China's COVID-19 lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine conflict's escalation in March 2022.

Other Asian currencies such as the Philippines' peso PHP= eked out marginal gains, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= were flat. The Thai baht THB=TH fell marginally.

Among Asian equities, those in Singapore .STI, Manila .PSI, Mumbai .NSEI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were down between 0.1% and 1.1%, while Jakarta .JKSEand Taipei markets .TWII rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Pakistan's benchmark index .KSE fell as much as 1.6% after the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield PK10YT=RR fell as much as 1.6%, hitting its lowest since early February 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.692%

** India's LTIMindtree punished for "overpromising and underdelivering"

** Vietnam tightens limits on investors' stakes in banks

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.22

-4.57

.N225

-0.03

5.98

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

-1.34

.SSEC

-0.92

-5.63

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.10

.NSEI

-0.31

-1.04

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

-1.47

.JKSE

0.68

-0.32

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-2.63

.KLSE

-0.81

1.68

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

-0.83

.PSI

-1.10

0.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.34

-3.86

.KS11

0.17

-8.11

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

-1.74

.STI

-0.15

-3.17

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-2.74

.TWII

0.38

-3.92

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.01

-3.91

.SETI

0.10

-2.39

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Eileen Soreng)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.