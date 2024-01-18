EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX, stocks struggle on weak China data, US rate jitters

By Archishma Iyer

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were muted on Thursday, while equities struggled to make headway, as investors digested a dim economic outlook from the region's largest economy coupled with paring back of bets on early rate cuts in the United States.

The MSCI emerging markets currencies index .MIEM00000CUShovered near a one-month low, as of 0650 GMT.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was perched at 103.2.

Investors maintained a cautious stance following weak economic data from China, Asia's largest trading partner, showing the persistent pressure of a protracted property crisis and subdued demand.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was flat, while Chinese stocks .SSEC fell as much as 2.6% to hit almost a three-year low.

Stronger U.S. retail sales data showed that the Federal Reserve may not quickly move to slash interest rates, with the CME FedWatch tool now showing a rough 60% chance of a rate cut in March, down from about 70% previously.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTCwas the lead gainer for the day in the region, rising as much as 0.3%, although it lingered near its November lows. The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP reversed gains to end flat.

"Asian currencies, mainly the Korean won and Taiwan dollar have seen quite a tear of late, given the less favourable mix of sell-off in equities, higher yields, China growth concerns and geopolitical risks," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

Wong, however, sees a return of portfolio inflows into Asia as central bank pivots are still expected this year.

Citi analysts estimated there was a combined $5.2 billion of net capital outflows in Asia due to a dollar short squeeze, particularly from Taiwan, South Korea and China, the largest since China's COVID-19 lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine conflict's escalation in March 2022.

Other Asian currencies such as the Philippines' peso PHP= eked out marginal gains, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= were flat. The Thai baht THB=TH fell marginally.

Among Asian equities, those in Singapore .STI, Manila .PSI, Mumbai .NSEI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were down between 0.1% and 1.1%, while Jakarta .JKSEand Taipei markets .TWII rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Pakistan's benchmark index .KSE fell as much as 1.6% after the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield PK10YT=RR fell as much as 1.6%, hitting its lowest since early February 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.692%

** India's LTIMindtree punished for "overpromising and underdelivering"

** Vietnam tightens limits on investors' stakes in banks

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.22

-4.57

.N225

-0.03

5.98

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

-1.34

.SSEC

-0.92

-5.63

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.10

.NSEI

-0.31

-1.04

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

-1.47

.JKSE

0.68

-0.32

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-2.63

.KLSE

-0.81

1.68

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

-0.83

.PSI

-1.10

0.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.34

-3.86

.KS11

0.17

-8.11

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

-1.74

.STI

-0.15

-3.17

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-2.74

.TWII

0.38

-3.92

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.01

-3.91

.SETI

0.10

-2.39

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Eileen Soreng)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.