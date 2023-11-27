EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX, stocks muted; await inflation and central bank cues

By Archishma Iyer

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies drifted in a narrow range on Monday with the Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah leading gains, while their equity peers slipped as investors awaited further clues on the outlook for inflation globally.

Market participants look forward to the U.S. Personal Consumption Index and inflation data from Europe this week, which could prompt their respective central banks to ease their hawkish stances. MKTS/GLOB

"The recent U.S. data have been mixed and until we see a string of stronger data, the dollar is likely to remain under pressure," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman said.

Data last week showed U.S. business activity held steady in November, but employment in the private sector declined.

The dollar index =USD took a breather during the day, standing at 103.31, down from 103.41 previously as at 0620 GMT.

Back in the region, Thailand baht THB=TH and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= rose 0.4% and 0.3% each, leading the pack for the day, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged marginally higher.

Additionally, Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP ended about 0.2% higher, and is on track for its best month in a year.

"...TWD was the clearest example of long USD positioning being unwound."

Separately, South Korea and Thailand are set to announce their respective monetary policy decisions later this week, where both central banks are expected to stand pat on rates.

The South Korean and Thai currencies are presently the best performing emerging Asia units during the quarter, up more than 3% each.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC has logged the highest gains for the month, up 2.7%, while the Philippines peso PHP= and Chinese yuan CNY=CXFS have risen more than 2%.

The MSCI International Emerging Market Currency Index .MIEM00000CUS has gained 2.3% in November, poised for its best month since the start of the year.

Among Asian equities, stocks in Singapore .STI, Taiwan .TWII and Thailand .SETI were down between 0.1% and 0.8%

Markets in India were closed for a local holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield rises to 6.715%

** Thai October export growth highest in more than a year but misses forecast

** China needs to boost financial support for private firms - PBOC-led statement

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.29

-12.01

.N225

-0.53

28.18

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-3.56

.SSEC

-0.46

-2.01

India

INR=IN

-

-0.78

.NSEI

-

9.33

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.26

+0.29

.JKSE

0.44

2.77

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-5.94

.KLSE

-0.13

-2.91

Philippines

PHP=

-0.15

+0.30

.PSI

-

-4.52

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

-3.19

.KS11

-0.06

11.57

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

+0.16

.STI

-0.07

-4.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.15

-2.76

.TWII

-0.87

21.22

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.36

-1.71

.SETI

-0.63

-16.78

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

