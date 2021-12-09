EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX, stocks gain as Omicron fears ease; focus on U.S. inflation

By Sameer Manekar

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities rose on Thursday, extending gains for the second straight session amid waning fears about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while markets awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on tapering.

The Thai baht THB=TH, the worst performing currency in the region, firmed up 0.2% at 33.39 per dollar, its highest in two weeks, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC appreciated as much as 0.4% each.

All regional equities, with the exception of India's Nifty 50 .NSEI and Thailand benchmark .SETI, advanced as risk appetite improved upon signs that the Omicron variant may not have as adverse impact on the economic recovery as initially feared.

"This is fairly intuitive and expected in the context of (and exaggerated by) a harsh sell-off/risk off on Omicron last week, being met with encouraging news of early studies downplaying its severity and threat posed," analysts at Mizuho Bank said.

BioNTech BNTX.O and Pfizer PFE.N said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise Omicron in a laboratory test, an indication that booster shots could be key to protection against the variant.

The U.S. dollar index =USD edged up to 96.012, but traded near its one-week low as Omicron fears eased. It could however find support if the U.S. Federal Reserve moves to quicker normalisation of its pandemic-era stimulus. USD/US/

Investors now await U.S. inflation data on Friday for the effect it could have on the Fed's meeting next week where it is expected to announce it will accelerate tapering of its bond-buying programme.

In Southeast Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= firmed 0.2% to hit its highest level this month. The 10-year benchmark bond yields ID10YT=RR slipped for a second day, down 8 basis points over the period after having risen nearly 20 bps for two weeks amid the Omicron-fuelled volatility in the markets.

In India, the Nifty 50 .NSEI reversed direction to decline about 0.5%, a day after the central bank held rates steady to support economic growth, while in Thailand .SETI, shares shed 0.4% and slipped off their near two-week high.

Analysts at Bank of America expect ASEAN nations including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines to perform well next year on the back of strong domestic demand. However, regional currencies are expected to be under pressure from U.S. dollar strengthening.

"See U.S. dollar strengthening against Asian FX into mid-2022, but Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit are the exceptions due to tourism reopening and commodity support respectively," they added in a note.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 5.7 basis points to 6.325%

** India's retail inflation likely marched higher in November - Reuters poll -

** China's yuan hovers at a more than 3-1/2-year high against the dollar CNY/

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0631 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-9.13

.N225

-0.47

4.67

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

+2.90

.SSEC

1.22

6.01

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-3.22

.NSEI

-0.22

24.68

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-2.16

.JKSE

0.11

10.57

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.26

-4.56

.KLSE

0.25

-7.95

Philippines

PHP=

-0.26

-4.65

.PSI

0.89

0.99

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.12

-7.52

.KS11

0.88

5.39

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-3.05

.STI

0.27

10.36

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.13

+2.81

.TWII

0.46

21.60

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

-10.41

.SETI

-0.25

11.38

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.