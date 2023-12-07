EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX, stocks decline; traders await US jobs report

By Archishma Iyer

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell more than 1% on Thursday, leading declines among emerging Asian currencies as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that is expected to provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate trajectory.

Most Asian equities were also down, with stocks in Manila .PSI losing as much 1.2%, marking their worst day since late October. Singaporean shares .STI fell as much as 1.1% to a near five-week low, before paring some losses.

Among currencies, the won KRW=KFTCfell for the third straight day as much as 1.1% to trade at 1327.20 per dollar, hitting its lowest in about three weeks.

"Core inflation is not falling that quickly, easing slightly for November, which could underpin Bank Of Korea's decision to hold rates for a longer period, supporting the KRW," they added.

The Singapore dollar SGD= fell for the fourth straight session, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TPand Malaysian ringgit MYR=traded flat and 0.2% lower.

Separately, data on Wednesday showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in November, in yet another sign that the labour market is gradually cooling.

Market participants will now focus on the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which is likely to give a clearer view of the Fed's future actions.

"Thus far, however, even as labour market metrics turned out to be softer than anticipated, USD continues to rise," Maybank analysts wrote.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, was at 104.07 at 0650 GMT.

Investors also digested mixed economic data from China, which showed an uptick in exports while imports fell sharply, suggesting that domestic demand was still subdued.

Chinese stocks .SSEC fell as much 0.7%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS traded flat.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS however surged about 0.7%, after expectations that the country's central bank will soon exit its negative rate policy buoyed the currency.

Among other Asian equities, stocks in Taipei.TWII, Mumbai <.NSEI> and Kuala Lumpur.KLSEand Jakarta .JKSE traded down between 0.1% and 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.580%

** ASEAN+3 agree on new financing facility to fend off crisis

** Malaysia launches plan to boost biomass co-firing, investments by 2030

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.73

-10.35

.N225

-1.76

25.92

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-3.60

.SSEC

0.08

-3.82

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.77

.NSEI

-0.10

15.52

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.29

+0.19

.JKSE

-0.18

3.27

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-5.86

.KLSE

-0.27

-3.58

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

+0.63

.PSI

-1.15

-5.07

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.92

-4.59

.KS11

-0.13

11.43

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-0.16

.STI

-0.40

-5.43

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

-2.63

.TWII

-0.47

22.22

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

-2.00

.SETI

-0.58

-17.21

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

