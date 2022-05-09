EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX retreat; Philippine peso rises most in 1 month

May 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.280

130.25

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3902

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.806

29.733

-0.24

Korean won

1277.500

1274

-0.27

Baht

34.570

34.565

-0.01

Peso

52.410

52.589

+0.34

Rupiah

14555.000

14555

0.00

Rupee

0.00

77.465

0.00

Ringgit

4.382

4.382

0.00

Yuan

6.739

6.7323

-0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.280

115.08

-11.67

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3490

-3.05

Taiwan dlr

29.806

27.676

-7.15

Korean won

1277.500

1188.60

-6.96

Baht

34.570

33.39

-3.41

Peso

52.410

50.99

-2.71

Rupiah

14555.000

14250

-2.10

Rupee

77.465

74.33

-4.05

Ringgit

4.382

4.1640

-4.97

Yuan

6.739

6.3550

-5.69

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

