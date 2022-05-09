EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX retreat; Philippine peso rises most in 1 month

May 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.280
130.25
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3902
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.806
29.733
-0.24
Korean won
1277.500
1274
-0.27
Baht
34.570
34.565
-0.01
Peso
52.410
52.589
+0.34
Rupiah
14555.000
14555
0.00
Rupee
0.00
77.465
0.00
Ringgit
4.382
4.382
0.00
Yuan
6.739
6.7323
-0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.280
115.08
-11.67
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3490
-3.05
Taiwan dlr
29.806
27.676
-7.15
Korean won
1277.500
1188.60
-6.96
Baht
34.570
33.39
-3.41
Peso
52.410
50.99
-2.71
Rupiah
14555.000
14250
-2.10
Rupee
77.465
74.33
-4.05
Ringgit
4.382
4.1640
-4.97
Yuan
6.739
6.3550
-5.69
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
