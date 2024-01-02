EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX on backfoot ahead of key economic data

By John Biju

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies started the year on the backfoot on Tuesday as investors cautiously awaited key economic data from the U.S. and Asia for clues on the interest rate trajectory.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC retreated nearly 1% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.5%.

Equities in Taiwan .TWII, which rose nearly 27% in 2023 and posted their best year since 2009, retreated 0.4% on Tuesday. South Korean stocks .KS11 climbed 0.6% to hit their highest level since June 3, 2022.

Market participants are awaiting a slew of economic data from the U.S. during the week including data on job openings and nonfarm payrolls.

Upbeat job growth figures could boost the U.S. dollar and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields could hover above 4% level again. In this scenario, there would be some selling pressure on emerging market assets especially foreign exchange, Panichpibool added.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting in December, expected to provide clues on the trajectory of rate cuts in 2024, are also due on Thursday.

Markets are pricing in an 86% chance of rate cuts to start from March, according to CME FedWatch tool, with more than 150 basis points (bps) of easing anticipated in the year.

Although the Fed is expected to start easing interest rates in 2024, most Asian central banks are yet to signal interest rate cuts this year.

The easing inflation trend in Asian countries gives central banks breathing room, OCBC's Wong said, adding that it is doubtful they will cut rates.

"I think it's still too quick for central banks to react on any one data point," he added.

Inflation data from the Philippines and Thailand are expected later this week.

The Philippine peso PHP=, which snapped a two-year losing streak in 2023, was down 0.3% on Tuesday. Thai .SETI stocks jumped as much as 1.2% to hit their highest level since Oct. 18.

The Singapore dollar SGD= was flat while equities .STI fell 0.3%. Data showed the country's economy grew 2.8% in the fourth quarter year-on-year, faster than some economists had expected and helped by improvements in construction and manufacturing.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR rise 2 basis points to 2.71%

** Disputes over China ties sour Taiwan election campaign

** China factory activity growth accelerates in Dec - Caixin PMI

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0719 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.42

-0.29

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.45

-0.45

.SSEC

-0.43

-0.43

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-0.15

.NSEI

-0.46

-0.41

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.47

-0.47

.JKSE

0.21

0.21

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-0.13

.KLSE

-0.16

-0.16

Philippines

PHP=

-0.31

-0.31

.PSI

1.61

1.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.95

-0.95

.KS11

0.55

0.55

Singapore

SGD=

-0.13

-0.16

.STI

-0.26

-0.26

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.39

-0.39

.TWII

-0.43

-0.43

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.01

-0.01

.SETI

1.09

1.09

