EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX mixed; shares rise on easing U.S inflation optimism

July 31 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian shares were set to end the month on a positive note, as sentiment received a boost from easing inflation in the U.S., while regional currencies were mixed with the won and the ringgit among gainers.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= traded 0.2% and 0.5% higher, while the Philippines peso PHP= also strengthened 0.2%.

Data on Friday showed that annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, boosting the likelihood that the U.S. Fed could have reached the peak of its aggressive rate hike cycle.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies was at 101.84 at 0500 GMT.

"If carry trades are being unwound, and if we are right that the dollar is likely to weaken (in the near-term), I think that's okay for high-yielding currencies such as the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah," said Michael Wan, a senior currency analyst from MUFG.

Mixed data from Asia's largest economy suggested that Beijing could announce a larger stimulus package to prop up its troubled economy, which capped some risk confidence.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Thai baht THB=TH and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= traded between flat and down 0.6%.

On a separate note, Japan's yen JPY=EBS lost around 0.5%, while its share market .N225 gained about 0.9%. Last Friday, the country's central bank made a decision to adjust its yield curve policy for longer-dated bonds, even as it maintained an ultra-accommodative stance, which led to wild fluctuation in the currency.

Analysts from Maybank said that they did not rule out volatility in the dollar/yen pair in the near-term as markets still feel uncertain about the BoJ since the central bank governor has not signalled this move as tightening.

Among Asian shares, equities in Bangkok .SETI, Jakarta .JKSE, Manila .PSI and Seoul .KS11 gained between 0.2% and 0.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia' benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.293%

** Philippines need not match Fed's 25 bps hike - finance minister

** INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower dragged by financials

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0500 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.49

-7.57

.N225

0.88

26.68

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-3.49

.SSEC

0.63

6.71

India

INR=IN

-0.05

+0.53

.NSEI

0.11

8.63

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.01

+3.16

.JKSE

0.18

0.90

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.55

-2.83

.KLSE

0.28

-2.75

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

+1.49

.PSI

0.46

1.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.23

-0.75

.KS11

0.83

17.59

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

+0.62

.STI

-0.16

3.52

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.16

-2.33

.TWII

-0.94

21.17

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.55

+0.96

.SETI

0.80

-6.77

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

