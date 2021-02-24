EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX flat; Taiwan dollar gains 1.8%

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0216 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.080

105.86

-0.21

Sing dlr

1.320

1.3193

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.807

28.306

+1.79

Korean won

1110.600

1112.2

+0.14

Baht

30.020

30.03

+0.03

Peso

48.580

48.59

+0.02

Rupiah

14090.000

14080

-0.07

Rupee

72.320

72.32

0.00

Ringgit

4.040

4.04

0.00

Yuan

6.456

6.4556

-0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.080

103.24

-2.68

Sing dlr

1.320

1.3209

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.807

28.483

+2.43

Korean won

1110.600

1086.20

-2.20

Baht

30.020

29.96

-0.20

Peso

48.580

48.01

-1.17

Rupiah

14090.000

14040

-0.35

Rupee

72.320

73.07

+1.03

Ringgit

4.040

4.0200

-0.50

Yuan

6.456

6.5283

+1.12

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.