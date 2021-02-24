EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX flat; Taiwan dollar gains 1.8%

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0216 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.080
105.86
-0.21
Sing dlr
1.320
1.3193
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.807
28.306
+1.79
Korean won
1110.600
1112.2
+0.14
Baht
30.020
30.03
+0.03
Peso
48.580
48.59
+0.02
Rupiah
14090.000
14080
-0.07
Rupee
72.320
72.32
0.00
Ringgit
4.040
4.04
0.00
Yuan
6.456
6.4556
-0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.080
103.24
-2.68
Sing dlr
1.320
1.3209
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.807
28.483
+2.43
Korean won
1110.600
1086.20
-2.20
Baht
30.020
29.96
-0.20
Peso
48.580
48.01
-1.17
Rupiah
14090.000
14040
-0.35
Rupee
72.320
73.07
+1.03
Ringgit
4.040
4.0200
-0.50
Yuan
6.456
6.5283
+1.12
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.