EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX fall on strong US data; yen remains choppy

By Archishma Iyer

July 28 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit and Taiwan dollar suffered most losses on Friday after the U.S. dollar strengthened on account of resilient data from the world's largest economy, while the yen fell after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy decision.

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second-quarter on the back of a strong labour market and consumer spending, which raised bets that the Federal Reserve has reached the peak of its aggressive rate hike campaign.

As a result, investors fled riskier Asian assets to seek refuge in the greenback =USD, which rose about 0.1% to 101.8 at 0335 GMT.

In the region, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was the worst affected, depreciating as much as 0.7% to 4.550 per dollar, which was closely followed by the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP which weakened about 0.5%.

Other currencies such as the Singapore dollar SGD=, Philippines peso PHP= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= traded between flat and down 0.5%.

Separately, the Japanese yen JPY=EBS fell as much as 1.2%, after rising in early trade, after the BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates but took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible. Stocks in Tokyo .N225 fell 0.6%.

"We still think that a slowdown in inflation will convince the Bank to keep its short-term policy rate unchanged over the coming months, but amidst mounting signs of a virtuous cycle between inflation and wages, the risks of the Bank tightening policy in earnest are rising," Marcel Thieliant, Head of Asia Pacific at Capital Economics said.

This central bank meeting is the last for the week, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised rates by 25 basis points respectively earlier, even as they struck moderate tones for any further raises.

"It looks like the ECB is shifting its communications away from signalling further rate hikes to focusing on the need of high interest rates, preventing the market to price in premature rate cuts," Sebastian Vismara, Senior Global Macro Economist and Strategist, BNY Mellon said.

Asian stocks were mixed, with equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, Singapore .STI and Taipei .TWII gaining between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Meanwhile, stocks in Manila .PSI and Jakarta .JKSE traded lower at 0.2% and 0.4% respectively.

Markets in Thailand were closed on account of a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.269%

** Vietnam Jan-July foreign investment inflows up 0.8% y/y

** Foreign lenders in talks to finance part of Adani Group's Ambuja debt - Bloomberg

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0335 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.26

-6.22

.N225

-0.6

25.30

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.15

-3.62

.SSEC

1.38

5.57

India

INR=IN

-0.38

+0.58

.NSEI

0.00

8.59

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.56

+3.22

.JKSE

-0.35

0.32

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.54

-3.14

.KLSE

0.04

-2.92

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

+1.61

.PSI

-0.18

1.51

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.14

-1.17

.KS11

-0.20

16.20

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

+0.61

.STI

0.83

3.50

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.53

-2.22

.TWII

0.42

22.47

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

+1.53

.SETI

1.23

-7.51

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.