EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX fall; Indonesian rupiah, Chinese yuan lead losses

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 148.360 148.71 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.414 1.4158 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 32.287 32.21 -0.24 Korean won 1425.100 1424.3 -0.06 Baht 37.995 38.02 +0.07 Rupiah 15640.000 15595 -0.29 Rupee 82.780 82.78 +0.00 Ringgit 4.732 4.726 -0.13 Yuan 7.324 7.305 -0.26 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 148.360 115.08 -22.43 Sing dlr 1.414 1.3490 -4.60 Taiwan dlr 32.287 27.676 -14.28 Korean won 1425.100 1188.60 -16.60 Baht 37.995 33.39 -12.12 Peso 58.140 50.99 -12.30 Rupiah 15640.000 14250 -8.89 Rupee 82.780 74.33 -10.21 Ringgit 4.732 4.1640 -12.00 Yuan 7.324 6.3550 -13.23 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsorneuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.