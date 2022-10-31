EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX fall; Indonesian rupiah, Chinese yuan lead losses

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.360

148.71

+0.24

Sing dlr

1.414

1.4158

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

32.287

32.21

-0.24

Korean won

1425.100

1424.3

-0.06

Baht

37.995

38.02

+0.07

Rupiah

15640.000

15595

-0.29

Rupee

82.780

82.78

+0.00

Ringgit

4.732

4.726

-0.13

Yuan

7.324

7.305

-0.26

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.360

115.08

-22.43

Sing dlr

1.414

1.3490

-4.60

Taiwan dlr

32.287

27.676

-14.28

Korean won

1425.100

1188.60

-16.60

Baht

37.995

33.39

-12.12

Peso

58.140

50.99

-12.30

Rupiah

15640.000

14250

-8.89

Rupee

82.780

74.33

-10.21

Ringgit

4.732

4.1640

-12.00

Yuan

7.324

6.3550

-13.23

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

