EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX fall; Indonesian rupiah, Chinese yuan lead losses

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.360
148.71
+0.24
Sing dlr
1.414
1.4158
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
32.287
32.21
-0.24
Korean won
1425.100
1424.3
-0.06
Baht
37.995
38.02
+0.07
Rupiah
15640.000
15595
-0.29
Rupee
82.780
82.78
+0.00
Ringgit
4.732
4.726
-0.13
Yuan
7.324
7.305
-0.26
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.360
115.08
-22.43
Sing dlr
1.414
1.3490
-4.60
Taiwan dlr
32.287
27.676
-14.28
Korean won
1425.100
1188.60
-16.60
Baht
37.995
33.39
-12.12
Peso
58.140
50.99
-12.30
Rupiah
15640.000
14250
-8.89
Rupee
82.780
74.33
-10.21
Ringgit
4.732
4.1640
-12.00
Yuan
7.324
6.3550
-13.23
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
