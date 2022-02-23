EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edges up, Thai baht hits a week low on soft recovery

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched up on Wednesday as investors remained cautious about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising interest rates, while the Thai baht dropped to a week low on indications its economic recovery is likely to be fragile.

The energy sensitive Indian rupee INR=IN rallied 0.2%, supported by a pullback in oil prices, as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supplies.O/R

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Philippines' peso PHP= gained 0.1% each, but the Thai baht THB=TH dropped 0.3% to its lowest levels since Feb. 15, leading losses among its peers.

Minutes of Thailand central bank's last policy meeting showed the country's economic recovery in 2022 would remain fragile and uneven.

Analysts at BofA said key risks to Thailand's recovery will come from more variants of the coronavirus, a sustained rise in oil and commodity prices from geopolitical events, a weaker-than-expected Chinese economy, and higher inflation.

"The relative lack of risk-off reaction within the FX space suggests a degree of comfort towards the headlines. If anything, the reaction resembles more of a commodity play than a risk-off play – with commodity currencies continuing to extend," OCBC Bank said in a note.

The Singapore dollar SGD= was little moved after data showed the city state's key consumer price gauge rose in January by its fastest pace in nearly a decade.

Singapore stocks .STI slipped about 0.3%, pressured by a record high COVID-19 infections a day earlier, and dragged lower by a drop in OCBC banks's shares.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI, Singapore's second-largest listed lender, said on Wednesday it expects overall conditions to improve after it posted a surprise 14% drop in quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, stock markets in South Korea .KS11, Taiwan .TWII, Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE were all up between 0.4% and 0.7%.

South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by institutional buying, although gains were checked by heightening tensions around Ukraine.

Philippines shares .PSI dropped over 1%, while Thailand .SETI fell 0.2%.

Highlights:

** India 10-year yields notch near 2-week high earlier in the day

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd OCBC.SI down 4.26%; Sembcorp Industries Ltd SCIL.SI down 3.59%; SATS Ltd SATS.SI down 1.43%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS down 3.29%; Universal Robina Corp URC.PS down 2.8%; AC Energy Corp ACEN.PS down 2.37%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0544 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

+0.03

.N225

0.00

-8.1

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

+0.43

.SSEC

0.81

-4.25

India

INR=IN

+0.31

-0.42

.NSEI

0.31

-1.20

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.08

-0.70

.JKSE

0.35

4.62

Malaysia

MYR=

0.00

-0.48

.KLSE

0.60

1.20

Philippines

PHP=

+0.10

-0.55

.PSI

-1.03

3.39

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

0.00

-0.33

.KS11

0.45

-8.69

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

+0.28

.STI

-0.29

8.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-0.70

.TWII

0.61

-0.77

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.29

+2.87

.SETI

-0.21

1.81

