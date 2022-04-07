EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge lower, South Korean won leads losses

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.790
123.92
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.362
1.361
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.871
28.828
-0.15
Korean won
1222.800
1219.5
-0.27
Baht
33.510
33.5
-0.03
Peso
51.500
51.39
-0.21
Rupiah
14372.000
14358
-0.10
Rupee
75.960
75.96
0.00
Ringgit
4.219
4.2165
-0.06
Yuan
6.365
6.3607
-0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.790
115.08
-7.04
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3490
-0.98
Taiwan dlr
28.871
27.676
-4.14
Korean won
1222.800
1188.60
-2.80
Baht
33.510
33.39
-0.36
Peso
51.500
50.99
-0.99
Rupiah
14372.000
14250
-0.85
Rupee
75.960
74.33
-2.15
Ringgit
4.219
4.1640
-1.30
Yuan
6.365
6.3550
-0.16
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)
