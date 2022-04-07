EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge lower, South Korean won leads losses

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.790 123.92 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.362 1.361 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 28.871 28.828 -0.15 Korean won 1222.800 1219.5 -0.27 Baht 33.510 33.5 -0.03 Peso 51.500 51.39 -0.21 Rupiah 14372.000 14358 -0.10 Rupee 75.960 75.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.219 4.2165 -0.06 Yuan 6.365 6.3607 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 123.790 115.08 -7.04 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3490 -0.98 Taiwan dlr 28.871 27.676 -4.14 Korean won 1222.800 1188.60 -2.80 Baht 33.510 33.39 -0.36 Peso 51.500 50.99 -0.99 Rupiah 14372.000 14250 -0.85 Rupee 75.960 74.33 -2.15 Ringgit 4.219 4.1640 -1.30 Yuan 6.365 6.3550 -0.16 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

