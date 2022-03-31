EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge lower; Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah gain

Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.330

121.66

-0.55

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3548

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

28.693

28.622

-0.25

Korean won

1216.200

1212.1

-0.34

Baht

33.350

33.25

-0.30

Peso

51.650

51.71

+0.12

Rupiah

14354.000

14368

+0.10

Rupee

0.00

75.7875

0.00

Ringgit

4.209

4.203

-0.14

Yuan

6.347

6.3393

-0.13

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.330

115.08

-5.93

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.51

Taiwan dlr

28.693

27.676

-3.54

Korean won

1216.200

1188.60

-2.27

Baht

33.350

33.39

+0.12

Peso

51.650

50.99

-1.28

Rupiah

14354.000

14250

-0.72

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-1.92

Ringgit

4.209

4.1640

-1.07

Yuan

6.347

6.3550

+0.12

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

