EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge lower; Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah gain

April 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.330
121.66
-0.55
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3548
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
28.693
28.622
-0.25
Korean won
1216.200
1212.1
-0.34
Baht
33.350
33.25
-0.30
Peso
51.650
51.71
+0.12
Rupiah
14354.000
14368
+0.10
Rupee
0.00
75.7875
0.00
Ringgit
4.209
4.203
-0.14
Yuan
6.347
6.3393
-0.13
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.330
115.08
-5.93
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.51
Taiwan dlr
28.693
27.676
-3.54
Korean won
1216.200
1188.60
-2.27
Baht
33.350
33.39
+0.12
Peso
51.650
50.99
-1.28
Rupiah
14354.000
14250
-0.72
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-1.92
Ringgit
4.209
4.1640
-1.07
Yuan
6.347
6.3550
+0.12
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
