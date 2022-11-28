EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge higher; Singapore dollar and S. Korean won lead

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 138.770 138.94 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3791 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.940 31.012 +0.23 Korean won 1336.800 1340.2 +0.25 Baht 35.730 35.75 +0.06 Peso 56.640 56.58 -0.11 Rupiah 15720.000 15720 0.00 Rupee 81.670 81.67 0.00 Ringgit 4.502 4.475 -0.60 Yuan 7.198 7.2066 +0.12 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 138.770 115.08 -17.07 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3490 -2.03 Taiwan dlr 30.940 27.676 -10.55 Korean won 1336.800 1188.60 -11.09 Baht 35.730 33.39 -6.55 Peso 56.640 50.99 -9.98 Rupiah 15720.000 14250 -9.35 Rupee 81.670 74.33 -8.99 Ringgit 4.502 4.1640 -7.51 Yuan 7.198 6.3550 -11.71 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru) ((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.