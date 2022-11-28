EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge higher; Singapore dollar and S. Korean won lead

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.770
138.94
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.377
1.3791
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
30.940
31.012
+0.23
Korean won
1336.800
1340.2
+0.25
Baht
35.730
35.75
+0.06
Peso
56.640
56.58
-0.11
Rupiah
15720.000
15720
0.00
Rupee
81.670
81.67
0.00
Ringgit
4.502
4.475
-0.60
Yuan
7.198
7.2066
+0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.770
115.08
-17.07
Sing dlr
1.377
1.3490
-2.03
Taiwan dlr
30.940
27.676
-10.55
Korean won
1336.800
1188.60
-11.09
Baht
35.730
33.39
-6.55
Peso
56.640
50.99
-9.98
Rupiah
15720.000
14250
-9.35
Rupee
81.670
74.33
-8.99
Ringgit
4.502
4.1640
-7.51
Yuan
7.198
6.3550
-11.71
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
