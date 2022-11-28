EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge higher; Singapore dollar and S. Korean won lead

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.770

138.94

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3791

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

30.940

31.012

+0.23

Korean won

1336.800

1340.2

+0.25

Baht

35.730

35.75

+0.06

Peso

56.640

56.58

-0.11

Rupiah

15720.000

15720

0.00

Rupee

81.670

81.67

0.00

Ringgit

4.502

4.475

-0.60

Yuan

7.198

7.2066

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.770

115.08

-17.07

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3490

-2.03

Taiwan dlr

30.940

27.676

-10.55

Korean won

1336.800

1188.60

-11.09

Baht

35.730

33.39

-6.55

Peso

56.640

50.99

-9.98

Rupiah

15720.000

14250

-9.35

Rupee

81.670

74.33

-8.99

Ringgit

4.502

4.1640

-7.51

Yuan

7.198

6.3550

-11.71

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

