EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX down; S.Korean won, Philippine peso top drags

November 02, 2022

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.290

147.9

+0.41

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4167

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

32.220

32.17

-0.16

Korean won

1420.400

1417.4

-0.21

Baht

37.810

37.825

+0.04

Peso

58.610

58.39

-0.38

Rupiah

15670.000

15645

-0.16

Rupee

82.780

82.78

+0.00

Ringgit

4.741

4.736

-0.11

Yuan

7.303

7.289

-0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.290

115.08

-21.87

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3490

-4.74

Taiwan dlr

32.220

27.676

-14.10

Korean won

1420.400

1188.60

-16.32

Baht

37.810

33.39

-11.69

Peso

58.610

50.99

-13.00

Rupiah

15670.000

14250

-9.06

Rupee

82.780

74.33

-10.21

Ringgit

4.741

4.1640

-12.17

Yuan

7.303

6.3550

-12.98

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

