EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX down; S.Korean won, Philippine peso top drags

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.290
147.9
+0.41
Sing dlr
1.416
1.4167
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
32.220
32.17
-0.16
Korean won
1420.400
1417.4
-0.21
Baht
37.810
37.825
+0.04
Peso
58.610
58.39
-0.38
Rupiah
15670.000
15645
-0.16
Rupee
82.780
82.78
+0.00
Ringgit
4.741
4.736
-0.11
Yuan
7.303
7.289
-0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.290
115.08
-21.87
Sing dlr
1.416
1.3490
-4.74
Taiwan dlr
32.220
27.676
-14.10
Korean won
1420.400
1188.60
-16.32
Baht
37.810
33.39
-11.69
Peso
58.610
50.99
-13.00
Rupiah
15670.000
14250
-9.06
Rupee
82.780
74.33
-10.21
Ringgit
4.741
4.1640
-12.17
Yuan
7.303
6.3550
-12.98
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
