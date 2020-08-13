EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker; Taiwan dollar gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.960 106.92 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3723 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.411 29.536 +0.43 Korean won 1186.300 1183.3 -0.25 Baht 31.030 31.06 +0.10 Peso 48.828 48.86 +0.07 Rupiah 14730.000 14700 -0.20 Rupee 74.840 74.84 0.00 Ringgit 4.194 4.19 -0.10 Yuan 6.950 6.9460 -0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.960

108.61

+1.54

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3444

-2.10

Taiwan dlr

29.411

30.106

+2.36

Korean won

1186.300

1156.40

-2.52

Baht

31.030

29.91

-3.61

Peso

48.828

50.65

+3.73

Rupiah

14730.000

13880

-5.77

Rupee

74.840

71.38

-4.62

Ringgit

4.194

4.0890

-2.50

Yuan

6.950

6.9632

+0.19

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

