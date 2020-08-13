EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker; Taiwan dollar gains

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.960

106.92

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3723

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

29.411

29.536

+0.43

Korean won

1186.300

1183.3

-0.25

Baht

31.030

31.06

+0.10

Peso

48.828

48.86

+0.07

Rupiah

14730.000

14700

-0.20

Rupee

74.840

74.84

0.00

Ringgit

4.194

4.19

-0.10

Yuan

6.950

6.9460

-0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.960

108.61

+1.54

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3444

-2.10

Taiwan dlr

29.411

30.106

+2.36

Korean won

1186.300

1156.40

-2.52

Baht

31.030

29.91

-3.61

Peso

48.828

50.65

+3.73

Rupiah

14730.000

13880

-5.77

Rupee

74.840

71.38

-4.62

Ringgit

4.194

4.0890

-2.50

Yuan

6.950

6.9632

+0.19

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

