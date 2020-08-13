EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker; Taiwan dollar gains
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.960 106.92 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3723 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.411 29.536 +0.43 Korean won 1186.300 1183.3 -0.25 Baht 31.030 31.06 +0.10 Peso 48.828 48.86 +0.07 Rupiah 14730.000 14700 -0.20 Rupee 74.840 74.84 0.00 Ringgit 4.194 4.19 -0.10 Yuan 6.950 6.9460 -0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.960
108.61
+1.54
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3444
-2.10
Taiwan dlr
29.411
30.106
+2.36
Korean won
1186.300
1156.40
-2.52
Baht
31.030
29.91
-3.61
Peso
48.828
50.65
+3.73
Rupiah
14730.000
13880
-5.77
Rupee
74.840
71.38
-4.62
Ringgit
4.194
4.0890
-2.50
Yuan
6.950
6.9632
+0.19
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
