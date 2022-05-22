EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker, Philippine peso leads losses

May 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.220
127.85
+0.50
Sing dlr
1.377
1.38
+0.25
Taiwan dlr
29.672
29.655
-0.06
Korean won
1269.200
1268.1
-0.09
Baht
34.320
34.26
-0.17
Peso
52.323
52.2
-0.24
Rupiah
14655.000
14650
-0.03
Rupee
77.548
77.5475
0.00
Ringgit
4.391
4.387
-0.09
Yuan
6.689
6.6921
+0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.220
115.08
-9.54
Sing dlr
1.377
1.3490
-2.00
Taiwan dlr
29.672
27.676
-6.73
Korean won
1269.200
1188.60
-6.35
Baht
34.320
33.39
-2.71
Peso
52.323
50.99
-2.55
Rupiah
14655.000
14250
-2.76
Rupee
77.548
74.33
-4.15
Ringgit
4.391
4.1640
-5.17
Yuan
6.689
6.3550
-5.00
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
