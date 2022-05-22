EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker, Philippine peso leads losses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

May 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.220

127.85

+0.50

Sing dlr

1.377

1.38

+0.25

Taiwan dlr

29.672

29.655

-0.06

Korean won

1269.200

1268.1

-0.09

Baht

34.320

34.26

-0.17

Peso

52.323

52.2

-0.24

Rupiah

14655.000

14650

-0.03

Rupee

77.548

77.5475

0.00

Ringgit

4.391

4.387

-0.09

Yuan

6.689

6.6921

+0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.220

115.08

-9.54

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3490

-2.00

Taiwan dlr

29.672

27.676

-6.73

Korean won

1269.200

1188.60

-6.35

Baht

34.320

33.39

-2.71

Peso

52.323

50.99

-2.55

Rupiah

14655.000

14250

-2.76

Rupee

77.548

74.33

-4.15

Ringgit

4.391

4.1640

-5.17

Yuan

6.689

6.3550

-5.00

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More