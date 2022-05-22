EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker, Philippine peso leads losses

May 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 127.220 127.85 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.377 1.38 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 29.672 29.655 -0.06 Korean won 1269.200 1268.1 -0.09 Baht 34.320 34.26 -0.17 Peso 52.323 52.2 -0.24 Rupiah 14655.000 14650 -0.03 Rupee 77.548 77.5475 0.00 Ringgit 4.391 4.387 -0.09 Yuan 6.689 6.6921 +0.04 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 127.220 115.08 -9.54 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3490 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.672 27.676 -6.73 Korean won 1269.200 1188.60 -6.35 Baht 34.320 33.39 -2.71 Peso 52.323 50.99 -2.55 Rupiah 14655.000 14250 -2.76 Rupee 77.548 74.33 -4.15 Ringgit 4.391 4.1640 -5.17 Yuan 6.689 6.3550 -5.00 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

