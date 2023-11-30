EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaker as rate cut bets pushed back; equities mixed

By Archishma Iyer

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were softer on Friday, with the South Korean won suffering the biggest hit, after the dollar steadied overnight on commentary from Fed officials which pushed back market expectations on a quick pivot to rate cuts.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC depreciated nearly 1.2%, poised for its worst day since early April to trade at 1,306.2 per dollar.

Data overnight showed that U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index moderated in October, while inflation in Europe also cooled, leading to expectations that their respective central banks are likely to stop hiking rates further.

However, some Fed officials cautioned that it is "too early to know" if the Fed is finished with rate increases, which pushed the dollar higher.

The dollar index =USD which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, was at 103.33 as at 0410 GMT after having risen more than 0.5% overnight.

"However, we expect this rebound as a whole to be short-lived and that the greenback should move back down again in December amid a seasonally weak period," analysts at Maybank said.

Other Asian units like the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Philippines peso PHP= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP also lost ground, trading flat to down 0.5%.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= lost around 0.2%. Inflation picked up in Southeast Asia's largest economy but stayed within the central bank's target range, even as the central bank governor warned that inflation could pick up again next year.

"The anticipated pickup in price pressures next year will likely prevent Bank Indonesia from cutting rates early with the policy rate likely untouched until the second half of the year," analysts from ING wrote.

Separately, Taiwan, Thailand and Philippines and South Korea are set to release inflation data next week, which could provide further clues on how their respective central banks could react in terms of policy rates.

Central banks in South Korea and Thailand had stood pat on their rates earlier this week. Moreover the Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold off hiking its interest rates as well.

The Thai baht THB=TH was the only outlier in the region rising as much as 0.5%, after the currency lost as much as 1.1% in the previous session.

Among Asian equities, shares in Bangkok .SETI, Seoul .KS11 and Jakarta .JKSE fell between 0.1% and 1%, while stocks in Manila .PSI and Singapore .STI rose 0.1% and 0.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 6.627%

** Contrasting China November factory surveys highlight need for stronger stimulus

** GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia factory activity weakens, uncertainty on China clouds outlook

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-11.47

.N225

-0.02

28.30

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-3.33

.SSEC

-0.32

-2.25

India

INR=IN

+0.12

-0.69

.NSEI

0.43

11.68

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

+0.19

.JKSE

-0.42

2.93

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.43

-5.92

.KLSE

0.01

-2.84

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

+0.38

.PSI

0.20

-5.02

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.24

-3.19

.KS11

-1.08

12.14

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

+0.16

.STI

0.41

-5.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.46

-2.22

.TWII

-0.05

23.25

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-2.06

.SETI

0.03

-17.27

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

