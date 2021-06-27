EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, won, baht lead losses

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

Change on the day at 0200 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.660

110.77

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3421

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.885

27.907

+0.08

Korean won

1129.900

1127.7

-0.19

Baht

31.870

31.81

-0.19

Peso

48.595

48.54

-0.11

Rupiah

14420.000

14420

+0.00

Rupee

74.200

74.2

+0.00

Ringgit

4.148

4.154

+0.14

Yuan

6.461

6.455

-0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.660

103.24

-6.71

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3209

-1.65

Taiwan dlr

27.885

28.483

+2.14

Korean won

1129.900

1086.20

-3.87

Baht

31.870

29.96

-5.99

Peso

48.595

48.01

-1.20

Rupiah

14420.000

14040

-2.64

Rupee

74.200

73.07

-1.53

Ringgit

4.148

4.0200

-3.09

Yuan

6.461

6.5283

+1.05

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.