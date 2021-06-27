EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, won, baht lead losses

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
Change on the day at 0200 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.660
110.77
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3421
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.885
27.907
+0.08
Korean won
1129.900
1127.7
-0.19
Baht
31.870
31.81
-0.19
Peso
48.595
48.54
-0.11
Rupiah
14420.000
14420
+0.00
Rupee
74.200
74.2
+0.00
Ringgit
4.148
4.154
+0.14
Yuan
6.461
6.455
-0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.660
103.24
-6.71
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3209
-1.65
Taiwan dlr
27.885
28.483
+2.14
Korean won
1129.900
1086.20
-3.87
Baht
31.870
29.96
-5.99
Peso
48.595
48.01
-1.20
Rupiah
14420.000
14040
-2.64
Rupee
74.200
73.07
-1.53
Ringgit
4.148
4.0200
-3.09
Yuan
6.461
6.5283
+1.05
(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
