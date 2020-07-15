EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken with the Thai baht down the most

July 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.980
106.92
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3888
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
29.470
29.582
+0.38
Korean won
1202.800
1200.5
-0.19
Baht
31.650
31.49
-0.51
Peso
49.515
49.43
-0.17
Rupiah
14550.000
14575
+0.17
Rupee
75.145
75.15
0.00
Ringgit
4.263
4.26
-0.07
Yuan
6.988
6.9885
0.00
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.980
108.61
+1.52
Sing dlr
1.390
1.3444
-3.29
Taiwan dlr
29.470
30.106
+2.16
Korean won
1202.800
1156.40
-3.86
Baht
31.650
29.91
-5.50
Peso
49.515
50.65
+2.29
Rupiah
14550.000
13880
-4.60
Rupee
75.145
71.38
-5.01
Ringgit
4.263
4.0890
-4.08
Yuan
6.988
6.9632
-0.36
