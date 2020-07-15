EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken with the Thai baht down the most

July 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.980

106.92

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3888

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.470

29.582

+0.38

Korean won

1202.800

1200.5

-0.19

Baht

31.650

31.49

-0.51

Peso

49.515

49.43

-0.17

Rupiah

14550.000

14575

+0.17

Rupee

75.145

75.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.263

4.26

-0.07

Yuan

6.988

6.9885

0.00

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.980

108.61

+1.52

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3444

-3.29

Taiwan dlr

29.470

30.106

+2.16

Korean won

1202.800

1156.40

-3.86

Baht

31.650

29.91

-5.50

Peso

49.515

50.65

+2.29

Rupiah

14550.000

13880

-4.60

Rupee

75.145

71.38

-5.01

Ringgit

4.263

4.0890

-4.08

Yuan

6.988

6.9632

-0.36

