EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken with the Thai baht down the most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.980

106.92

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3888

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.470

29.582

+0.38

Korean won

1202.800

1200.5

-0.19

Baht

31.650

31.49

-0.51

Peso

49.515

49.43

-0.17

Rupiah

14550.000

14575

+0.17

Rupee

75.145

75.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.263

4.26

-0.07

Yuan

6.988

6.9885

0.00

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.980

108.61

+1.52

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3444

-3.29

Taiwan dlr

29.470

30.106

+2.16

Korean won

1202.800

1156.40

-3.86

Baht

31.650

29.91

-5.50

Peso

49.515

50.65

+2.29

Rupiah

14550.000

13880

-4.60

Rupee

75.145

71.38

-5.01

Ringgit

4.263

4.0890

-4.08

Yuan

6.988

6.9632

-0.36

