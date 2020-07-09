EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken with South Korea's won down most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.0

107.19

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.485

29.581

+0.33

Korean won

1,200.9

1,195.5

-0.45

Baht

31.270

31.18

-0.29

Peso

49.440

49.41

-0.06

Rupiah

14,350.0

14,325

-0.17

Rupee

74.995

75.00

0.00

Ringgit

4.270

4.26

-0.23

Yuan

7.000

6.9924

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.0

108.61

+1.50

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.48

Taiwan dlr

29.485

30.106

+2.11

Korean won

1,200.9

1,156.40

-3.71

Baht

31.270

29.91

-4.35

Peso

49.440

50.65

+2.45

Rupiah

14,350.0

13,880

-3.28

Rupee

74.995

71.38

-4.82

Ringgit

4.270

4.0890

-4.24

Yuan

7.000

6.9632

-0.52

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

