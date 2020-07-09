EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken with South Korea's won down most

July 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.0
107.19
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
29.485
29.581
+0.33
Korean won
1,200.9
1,195.5
-0.45
Baht
31.270
31.18
-0.29
Peso
49.440
49.41
-0.06
Rupiah
14,350.0
14,325
-0.17
Rupee
74.995
75.00
0.00
Ringgit
4.270
4.26
-0.23
Yuan
7.000
6.9924
-0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.0
108.61
+1.50
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.48
Taiwan dlr
29.485
30.106
+2.11
Korean won
1,200.9
1,156.40
-3.71
Baht
31.270
29.91
-4.35
Peso
49.440
50.65
+2.45
Rupiah
14,350.0
13,880
-3.28
Rupee
74.995
71.38
-4.82
Ringgit
4.270
4.0890
-4.24
Yuan
7.000
6.9632
-0.52
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.