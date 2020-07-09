EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken with South Korea's won down most

July 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.0

107.19

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.485

29.581

+0.33

Korean won

1,200.9

1,195.5

-0.45

Baht

31.270

31.18

-0.29

Peso

49.440

49.41

-0.06

Rupiah

14,350.0

14,325

-0.17

Rupee

74.995

75.00

0.00

Ringgit

4.270

4.26

-0.23

Yuan

7.000

6.9924

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.0

108.61

+1.50

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.48

Taiwan dlr

29.485

30.106

+2.11

Korean won

1,200.9

1,156.40

-3.71

Baht

31.270

29.91

-4.35

Peso

49.440

50.65

+2.45

Rupiah

14,350.0

13,880

-3.28

Rupee

74.995

71.38

-4.82

Ringgit

4.270

4.0890

-4.24

Yuan

7.000

6.9632

-0.52

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

