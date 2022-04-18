EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht top loser

April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.490

126.97

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3615

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.209

29.186

-0.08

Korean won

1234.400

1234.4

0.00

Baht

33.750

33.65

-0.30

Peso

52.330

52.3

-0.06

Rupiah

14355.000

14353

-0.01

Rupee

76.258

76.2575

0.00

Ringgit

4.253

4.253

0.00

Yuan

6.371

6.3666

-0.08

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.360

115.08

-8.20

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.12

Taiwan dlr

29.050

27.676

-4.73

Korean won

1233.100

1188.60

-3.61

Baht

33.570

33.39

-0.54

Peso

52.067

50.99

-2.07

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

75.950

74.33

-2.13

Ringgit

4.229

4.1640

-1.54

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.21

