EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht top loser

April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.490
126.97
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3615
-0.17
Taiwan dlr
29.209
29.186
-0.08
Korean won
1234.400
1234.4
0.00
Baht
33.750
33.65
-0.30
Peso
52.330
52.3
-0.06
Rupiah
14355.000
14353
-0.01
Rupee
76.258
76.2575
0.00
Ringgit
4.253
4.253
0.00
Yuan
6.371
6.3666
-0.08
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
125.360
115.08
-8.20
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.12
Taiwan dlr
29.050
27.676
-4.73
Korean won
1233.100
1188.60
-3.61
Baht
33.570
33.39
-0.54
Peso
52.067
50.99
-2.07
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
75.950
74.33
-2.13
Ringgit
4.229
4.1640
-1.54
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.21
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.