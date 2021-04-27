EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai Baht, S.Korean won top losers

April 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.880
108.68
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.328
1.326
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.867
27.905
+0.14
Korean won
1112.100
1110.4
-0.15
Baht
31.430
31.37
-0.19
Peso
48.422
48.47
+0.10
Rupiah
14490.000
14480
-0.07
Rupee
74.650
74.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.101
4.096
-0.12
Yuan
6.488
6.483
-0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.880
103.24
-5.18
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3209
-0.50
Taiwan dlr
27.867
28.483
+2.21
Korean won
1112.100
1086.20
-2.33
Baht
31.430
29.96
-4.68
Peso
48.422
48.01
-0.85
Rupiah
14490.000
14040
-3.11
Rupee
74.650
73.07
-2.12
Ringgit
4.101
4.0200
-1.98
Yuan
6.488
6.5283
+0.63
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
