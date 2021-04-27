EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai Baht, S.Korean won top losers

April 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.880

108.68

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.328

1.326

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.867

27.905

+0.14

Korean won

1112.100

1110.4

-0.15

Baht

31.430

31.37

-0.19

Peso

48.422

48.47

+0.10

Rupiah

14490.000

14480

-0.07

Rupee

74.650

74.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.101

4.096

-0.12

Yuan

6.488

6.483

-0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.880

103.24

-5.18

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3209

-0.50

Taiwan dlr

27.867

28.483

+2.21

Korean won

1112.100

1086.20

-2.33

Baht

31.430

29.96

-4.68

Peso

48.422

48.01

-0.85

Rupiah

14490.000

14040

-3.11

Rupee

74.650

73.07

-2.12

Ringgit

4.101

4.0200

-1.98

Yuan

6.488

6.5283

+0.63

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

