EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.060
105.95
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3613
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.339
29.521
+0.62
Korean won
1186.700
1183
-0.31
Baht
31.250
31.06
-0.61
Peso
48.610
48.6
-0.02
Rupiah
14600.000
14565
-0.24
Rupee
72.863
72.8625
0.00
Ringgit
4.150
4.14
-0.24
Yuan
6.835
6.8275
-0.11
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.060
108.61
+2.40
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3444
-1.26
Taiwan dlr
29.339
30.106
+2.61
Korean won
1186.700
1156.40
-2.55
Baht
31.250
29.91
-4.29
Peso
48.610
50.65
+4.20
Rupiah
14600.000
13880
-4.93
Rupee
72.863
71.38
-2.03
Ringgit
4.150
4.0890
-1.47
Yuan
6.835
6.9632
+1.88
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
