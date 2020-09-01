EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.060

105.95

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3613

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.339

29.521

+0.62

Korean won

1186.700

1183

-0.31

Baht

31.250

31.06

-0.61

Peso

48.610

48.6

-0.02

Rupiah

14600.000

14565

-0.24

Rupee

72.863

72.8625

0.00

Ringgit

4.150

4.14

-0.24

Yuan

6.835

6.8275

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.060

108.61

+2.40

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3444

-1.26

Taiwan dlr

29.339

30.106

+2.61

Korean won

1186.700

1156.40

-2.55

Baht

31.250

29.91

-4.29

Peso

48.610

50.65

+4.20

Rupiah

14600.000

13880

-4.93

Rupee

72.863

71.38

-2.03

Ringgit

4.150

4.0890

-1.47

Yuan

6.835

6.9632

+1.88

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

