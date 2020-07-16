EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht leads declines

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

107.26

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3921

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.495

29.596

+0.34

Korean won

1206.500

1205.6

-0.07

Baht

31.740

31.65

-0.28

Peso

49.548

49.52

-0.06

Rupiah

14580.000

14560

-0.14

Rupee

75.188

75.19

0.00

Ringgit

4.270

4.266

-0.09

Yuan

7.004

6.9891

-0.21

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

108.61

+1.29

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3444

-3.45

Taiwan dlr

29.495

30.106

+2.07

Korean won

1206.500

1156.40

-4.15

Baht

31.740

29.91

-5.77

Peso

49.548

50.65

+2.22

Rupiah

14580.000

13880

-4.80

Rupee

75.188

71.38

-5.06

Ringgit

4.270

4.0890

-4.24

Yuan

7.004

6.9632

-0.58

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters