EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht leads declines

July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

107.26

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3921

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.495

29.596

+0.34

Korean won

1206.500

1205.6

-0.07

Baht

31.740

31.65

-0.28

Peso

49.548

49.52

-0.06

Rupiah

14580.000

14560

-0.14

Rupee

75.188

75.19

0.00

Ringgit

4.270

4.266

-0.09

Yuan

7.004

6.9891

-0.21

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

108.61

+1.29

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3444

-3.45

Taiwan dlr

29.495

30.106

+2.07

Korean won

1206.500

1156.40

-4.15

Baht

31.740

29.91

-5.77

Peso

49.548

50.65

+2.22

Rupiah

14580.000

13880

-4.80

Rupee

75.188

71.38

-5.06

Ringgit

4.270

4.0890

-4.24

Yuan

7.004

6.9632

-0.58

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

