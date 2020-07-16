EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai baht leads declines

July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.230
107.26
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3921
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.495
29.596
+0.34
Korean won
1206.500
1205.6
-0.07
Baht
31.740
31.65
-0.28
Peso
49.548
49.52
-0.06
Rupiah
14580.000
14560
-0.14
Rupee
75.188
75.19
0.00
Ringgit
4.270
4.266
-0.09
Yuan
7.004
6.9891
-0.21
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.230
108.61
+1.29
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3444
-3.45
Taiwan dlr
29.495
30.106
+2.07
Korean won
1206.500
1156.40
-4.15
Baht
31.740
29.91
-5.77
Peso
49.548
50.65
+2.22
Rupiah
14580.000
13880
-4.80
Rupee
75.188
71.38
-5.06
Ringgit
4.270
4.0890
-4.24
Yuan
7.004
6.9632
-0.58
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.