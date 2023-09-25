EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads decline

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.930
148.88
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3661
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
32.207
32.148
-0.18
Korean won
1341.700
1336.5
-0.39
Baht
36.400
36.14
-0.71
Peso
56.850
56.82
-0.05
Rupiah
15431.000
15395
-0.23
Rupee
83.145
83.145
0.00
Ringgit
4.684
4.683
-0.02
Yuan
7.309
7.3115
+0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.930
131.110
-11.97
Sing dlr
1.368
1.340
-2.03
Taiwan dlr
32.207
30.708
-4.65
Korean won
1341.700
1264.500
-5.75
Baht
36.400
34.585
-4.99
Peso
56.850
55.670
-2.08
Rupiah
15431.000
15565.000
+0.87
Rupee
83.145
82.720
-0.51
Ringgit
4.684
4.400
-6.06
Yuan
7.309
6.900
-5.60
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
