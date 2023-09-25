EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads decline

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.930

148.88

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3661

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

32.207

32.148

-0.18

Korean won

1341.700

1336.5

-0.39

Baht

36.400

36.14

-0.71

Peso

56.850

56.82

-0.05

Rupiah

15431.000

15395

-0.23

Rupee

83.145

83.145

0.00

Ringgit

4.684

4.683

-0.02

Yuan

7.309

7.3115

+0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.930

131.110

-11.97

Sing dlr

1.368

1.340

-2.03

Taiwan dlr

32.207

30.708

-4.65

Korean won

1341.700

1264.500

-5.75

Baht

36.400

34.585

-4.99

Peso

56.850

55.670

-2.08

Rupiah

15431.000

15565.000

+0.87

Rupee

83.145

82.720

-0.51

Ringgit

4.684

4.400

-6.06

Yuan

7.309

6.900

-5.60

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.