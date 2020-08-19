EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht falls most

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.070

106.1

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3702

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.394

29.508

+0.39

Korean won

1186.500

1181.2

-0.45

Baht

31.410

31.23

-0.57

Peso

48.620

48.64

+0.04

Rupee

74.820

74.82

0.00

Yuan

6.924

6.9193

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.070

108.61

+2.39

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3444

-1.90

Taiwan dlr

29.394

30.106

+2.42

Korean won

1186.500

1156.40

-2.54

Baht

31.410

29.91

-4.78

Peso

48.620

50.65

+4.18

Rupee

74.820

71.38

-4.60

Yuan

6.924

6.9632

+0.56

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

