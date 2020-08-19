EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht falls most

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.070
106.1
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3702
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.394
29.508
+0.39
Korean won
1186.500
1181.2
-0.45
Baht
31.410
31.23
-0.57
Peso
48.620
48.64
+0.04
Rupee
74.820
74.82
0.00
Yuan
6.924
6.9193
-0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.070
108.61
+2.39
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3444
-1.90
Taiwan dlr
29.394
30.106
+2.42
Korean won
1186.500
1156.40
-2.54
Baht
31.410
29.91
-4.78
Peso
48.620
50.65
+4.18
Rupee
74.820
71.38
-4.60
Yuan
6.924
6.9632
+0.56
