EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan's dollar gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.920

105.12

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3492

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.510

28.860

+1.23

Korean won

1115.600

1114.8

-0.07

Baht

30.260

30.23

-0.10

Peso

48.415

48.46

+0.09

Rupiah

14140.000

14140

+0.00

Rupee

74.650

74.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.132

4.128

-0.10

Yuan

6.624

6.6115

-0.19

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.920

108.61

+3.52

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3444

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

28.510

30.106

+5.60

Korean won

1115.600

1156.40

+3.66

Baht

30.260

29.91

-1.16

Peso

48.415

50.65

+4.62

Rupiah

14140.000

13880

-1.84

Rupee

74.650

71.38

-4.38

Ringgit

4.132

4.0890

-1.04

Yuan

6.624

6.9632

+5.11

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters