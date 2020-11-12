EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan's dollar gains

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.920

105.12

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3492

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

28.510

28.860

+1.23

Korean won

1115.600

1114.8

-0.07

Baht

30.260

30.23

-0.10

Peso

48.415

48.46

+0.09

Rupiah

14140.000

14140

+0.00

Rupee

74.650

74.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.132

4.128

-0.10

Yuan

6.624

6.6115

-0.19

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.920

108.61

+3.52

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3444

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

28.510

30.106

+5.60

Korean won

1115.600

1156.40

+3.66

Baht

30.260

29.91

-1.16

Peso

48.415

50.65

+4.62

Rupiah

14140.000

13880

-1.84

Rupee

74.650

71.38

-4.38

Ringgit

4.132

4.0890

-1.04

Yuan

6.624

6.9632

+5.11

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

