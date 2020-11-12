EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan's dollar gains

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.920
105.12
+0.19
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3492
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
28.510
28.860
+1.23
Korean won
1115.600
1114.8
-0.07
Baht
30.260
30.23
-0.10
Peso
48.415
48.46
+0.09
Rupiah
14140.000
14140
+0.00
Rupee
74.650
74.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.132
4.128
-0.10
Yuan
6.624
6.6115
-0.19
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.920
108.61
+3.52
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3444
-0.39
Taiwan dlr
28.510
30.106
+5.60
Korean won
1115.600
1156.40
+3.66
Baht
30.260
29.91
-1.16
Peso
48.415
50.65
+4.62
Rupiah
14140.000
13880
-1.84
Rupee
74.650
71.38
-4.38
Ringgit
4.132
4.0890
-1.04
Yuan
6.624
6.9632
+5.11
