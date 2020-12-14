EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar outperforms

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.040

104.03

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3346

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.147

28.45

+1.08

Korean won

1093.000

1091.8

-0.11

Baht

30.080

30.055

-0.08

Peso

48.050

48.04

-0.02

Rupiah

14080.000

14070

-0.07

Rupee

73.575

73.575

0.00

Ringgit

4.060

4.051

-0.22

Yuan

6.553

6.549

-0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.040

108.61

+4.39

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3444

+0.67

Taiwan dlr

28.147

30.106

+6.96

Korean won

1093.000

1156.40

+5.80

Baht

30.080

29.91

-0.57

Peso

48.050

50.65

+5.41

Rupiah

14080.000

13880

-1.42

Rupee

73.575

71.38

-2.98

Ringgit

4.060

4.0890

+0.71

Yuan

6.553

6.9632

+6.26

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.