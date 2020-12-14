EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar outperforms

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.040
104.03
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3346
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.147
28.45
+1.08
Korean won
1093.000
1091.8
-0.11
Baht
30.080
30.055
-0.08
Peso
48.050
48.04
-0.02
Rupiah
14080.000
14070
-0.07
Rupee
73.575
73.575
0.00
Ringgit
4.060
4.051
-0.22
Yuan
6.553
6.549
-0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.040
108.61
+4.39
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3444
+0.67
Taiwan dlr
28.147
30.106
+6.96
Korean won
1093.000
1156.40
+5.80
Baht
30.080
29.91
-0.57
Peso
48.050
50.65
+5.41
Rupiah
14080.000
13880
-1.42
Rupee
73.575
71.38
-2.98
Ringgit
4.060
4.0890
+0.71
Yuan
6.553
6.9632
+6.26
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
