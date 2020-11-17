EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.120
104.17
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3427
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.500
28.815
+1.11
Korean won
1106.900
1106.6
-0.03
Baht
30.210
30.15
-0.20
Peso
48.248
48.27
+0.05
Rupiah
14050.000
14030
-0.14
Rupee
74.463
74.46
0.00
Ringgit
4.103
4.102
-0.01
Yuan
6.560
6.5575
-0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.120
108.61
+4.31
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3444
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
28.500
30.106
+5.64
Korean won
1106.900
1156.40
+4.47
Baht
30.210
29.91
-0.99
Peso
48.248
50.65
+4.98
Rupiah
14050.000
13880
-1.21
Rupee
74.463
71.38
-4.14
Ringgit
4.103
4.0890
-0.33
Yuan
6.560
6.9632
+6.15
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
