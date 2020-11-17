EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.120

104.17

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3427

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.500

28.815

+1.11

Korean won

1106.900

1106.6

-0.03

Baht

30.210

30.15

-0.20

Peso

48.248

48.27

+0.05

Rupiah

14050.000

14030

-0.14

Rupee

74.463

74.46

0.00

Ringgit

4.103

4.102

-0.01

Yuan

6.560

6.5575

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.120

108.61

+4.31

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3444

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

28.500

30.106

+5.64

Korean won

1106.900

1156.40

+4.47

Baht

30.210

29.91

-0.99

Peso

48.248

50.65

+4.98

Rupiah

14050.000

13880

-1.21

Rupee

74.463

71.38

-4.14

Ringgit

4.103

4.0890

-0.33

Yuan

6.560

6.9632

+6.15

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

