EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.290
106.25
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3659
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
29.304
29.524
+0.75
Korean won
1188.400
1188.3
-0.01
Baht
31.390
31.42
+0.10
Peso
48.644
48.62
-0.05
Rupiah
14740.000
14730
-0.07
Rupee
73.340
73.34
0.00
Ringgit
4.164
4.155
-0.22
Yuan
6.835
6.8290
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.290
108.61
+2.18
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3444
-1.69
Taiwan dlr
29.304
30.106
+2.74
Korean won
1188.400
1156.40
-2.69
Baht
31.390
29.91
-4.71
Peso
48.644
50.65
+4.12
Rupiah
14740.000
13880
-5.83
Rupee
73.340
71.38
-2.67
Ringgit
4.164
4.0890
-1.80
Yuan
6.835
6.9632
+1.88
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
