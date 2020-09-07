EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.290

106.25

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3659

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.304

29.524

+0.75

Korean won

1188.400

1188.3

-0.01

Baht

31.390

31.42

+0.10

Peso

48.644

48.62

-0.05

Rupiah

14740.000

14730

-0.07

Rupee

73.340

73.34

0.00

Ringgit

4.164

4.155

-0.22

Yuan

6.835

6.8290

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.290

108.61

+2.18

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3444

-1.69

Taiwan dlr

29.304

30.106

+2.74

Korean won

1188.400

1156.40

-2.69

Baht

31.390

29.91

-4.71

Peso

48.644

50.65

+4.12

Rupiah

14740.000

13880

-5.83

Rupee

73.340

71.38

-2.67

Ringgit

4.164

4.0890

-1.80

Yuan

6.835

6.9632

+1.88

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.