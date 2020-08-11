EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.680

106.48

-0.19

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3730

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.421

29.531

+0.37

Korean won

1185.700

1185.6

-0.01

Peso

48.970

48.94

-0.06

Rupiah

14640.000

14620

-0.14

Rupee

74.770

74.77

0.00

Ringgit

4.200

4.193

-0.17

Yuan

6.956

6.9463

-0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.680

108.61

+1.81

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3444

-2.20

Taiwan dlr

29.421

30.106

+2.33

Korean won

1185.700

1156.40

-2.47

Baht

31.060

29.91

-3.70

Peso

48.970

50.65

+3.43

Rupiah

14640.000

13880

-5.19

Rupee

74.770

71.38

-4.53

Ringgit

4.200

4.0890

-2.64

Yuan

6.956

6.9632

+0.10

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

