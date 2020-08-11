EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.680
106.48
-0.19
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3730
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
29.421
29.531
+0.37
Korean won
1185.700
1185.6
-0.01
Peso
48.970
48.94
-0.06
Rupiah
14640.000
14620
-0.14
Rupee
74.770
74.77
0.00
Ringgit
4.200
4.193
-0.17
Yuan
6.956
6.9463
-0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.680
108.61
+1.81
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3444
-2.20
Taiwan dlr
29.421
30.106
+2.33
Korean won
1185.700
1156.40
-2.47
Baht
31.060
29.91
-3.70
Peso
48.970
50.65
+3.43
Rupiah
14640.000
13880
-5.19
Rupee
74.770
71.38
-4.53
Ringgit
4.200
4.0890
-2.64
Yuan
6.956
6.9632
+0.10
